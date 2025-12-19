Raiders’ Darien Porter intent on learning from mistakes

The learning curve of Raiders rookie cornerback Darien Porter was on full display Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Can he learn from his experiences?

Raiders rookie cornerback Darien Porter wasted no time queuing up film of Sunday’s Raiders game, knowing the images were not going to be kind.

Specifically, the 44-yard pass he got burned on by Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, and the pass interference penalty he was flagged for that resulted in a key first down for Philadelphia in its 31-0 loss.

“Learning experience,” is how Porter described the two plays.

He wasn’t looking for excuses or validation. Nor was it a pity party.

Porter was on a fact-finding mission. What happened? What did he do wrong? And how can he correct it?

It’s part of his standard response to every game.

Step one, as he explained, is to isolate each play that he came up short on and figure out the whys.

Step two is coming up with solutions.

“We coach it up, and I learn from it.” Porter said.

The last step might be the most difficult.

“You have to let it go and not let it linger,” the third-round pick from Iowa State said. “Make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

The whole sequence typically ends with some encouraging words from a coach or teammate. Porter is widely respected for his ability and approach. It’s why so many have his back in the locker room.

As defensive coordinator Patrick Graham put it: “Every defensive back is going to get beat deep at some point. The biggest thing for me is just telling him, dude, I got all the faith in the world in you.”

Graham is nothing if not brutally honest. The admiration he has for Porter is earned every day.

“The way he works, the way he opens up his mouth and talks in front of the vets,” Graham said. “Any rookie just earning that trust from the veterans, it starts in the meeting room, and him grasping that.”

Healthy perspective

The Raiders have had a development plan for Porter since selecting him with the 68th overall pick in April. That’s the case for all rookies, but even more for a prospect who spent his first three college seasons playing wide receiver. Porter played exclusively at cornerback the next three years, but did not become a full-time starter until 2024.

The physical gifts are obvious: He’s 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 195 pounds, runs a 4.3 40-yard dash and graded as one of the top athletes in the draft. But his late start at cornerback meant a steep learning curve in the NFL.

It’s why he began this season sharing time with Kyu Blu Kelly. The Raiders were easing him into the mix as they developed him at the position.

That all changed when Kelly went down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 14, and Porter became the full-time starter. He was solid in relief of Kelly against the Broncos, but followed with a rough day against the Eagles.

That’s how rookie seasons sometimes go. Take the good with the bad and learn from it.

By the end of Porter’s recent film work, he was more encouraged than discouraged. The culprits on each play were fundamentally based rather than a talent issue.

“It wasn’t really due to a lack of skill. It’s really all about technique and just being able to make the play,” Porter said. “It hurts, for sure, giving up some plays that you want back.

“But it all boils down to making sure I’m doing everything I need to do right, and that those things don’t happen.”

