Raiders, Darren Waller agree on contract extension

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders and tight end Darren Waller have agreed to terms on a contract extension. Waller had two years left on his contract.

The new deal will add three years to the deal and pay him among the top tight ends in the league.

