Raiders

Raiders, Darren Waller agree on contract extension

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 10, 2022 - 8:50 am
 
Updated September 10, 2022 - 9:01 am
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during practice at the Intermountain Healthc ...
The Raiders and tight end Darren Waller have agreed to terms on a contract extension. Waller had two years left on his contract.

The new deal will add three years to the deal and pay him among the top tight ends in the league.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

