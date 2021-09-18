Raiders’ Darren Waller drops 2nd rap album

The 29-year-old rapper and producer released “Delusions of Clarity” on all streaming platforms, making the announcment on his Instagram page.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller has been promising a follow-up album to his 2019 debut, “Wall Street.” His new music officially dropped Saturday morning.

The 29-year-old rapper and producer released “Delusions of Clarity” on all streaming platforms, making the announcement on his Instagram page.

“Creating music brings me a joy that is unmatched and I’m excited to share this with y’all,” he wrote. “Shoutout to the places, people, and things that inspired me to make this.”

Waller used his second album to introduce the talents of one of his teammates. Defensive end Maxx Crosby has a verse on the album’s final track, “Hey Gotta Go.”

Waller explains the album title on the intro track.

“To me, delusions of clarity means that I have these crazy (expletive) thoughts,” he said. “Thoughts of fear, thoughts of shame, thoughts of anxiety and self-sabotage. But in the midst of all those, I’ve managed to find peace, purpose and meaning in this life. Clarity if you will.”

Transactions

The Raiders have put quarterback Marcus Mariota on the injured reserve list and promoted linebacker Marquel Lee from the practice squad to the active roster.

Mariota reaggravated a quad injury on his only play in the victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday and was unable to practice this week. He will miss at least three games by going on the injured list.

Lee helps offset the loss of linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, who suffered a concussion Monday and will miss Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In other moves, the Raiders have elevated running back Trey Ragas and offensive guard Lester Cotton from the practice squad to the active roster.