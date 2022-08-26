94°F
Raiders

Raiders’ Darren Waller reportedly leaves LeBron James’ agency

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2022 - 7:17 pm
 
Raiders tight end Darren Waller participates during practice at Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders tight end Darren Waller no longer is represented by Klutch Sports, according to a report.

Sports Business Journal first reported Thursday that Waller has left the agency founded by LeBron James and his close friend Rich Paul less than a year after signing with the group.

Waller, 29, signed a four-year, $29.8 million contract extension with the Raiders in 2019. He’s in the middle of the pack among NFL tight ends in compensation, even though he is second to Travis Kelce in catches and yards over the past three seasons.

Waller’s deal does not include any more guaranteed money, and he has expressed a desire for a new contract. He has practiced just once since July 30 with what has been reported as a minor hamstring injury, fueling speculation his absences have been related to his contractual situation.

NFLPA rules require players to wait five days before signing with a new agent.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

