Raiders’ Daryl Worley says interception was best play of career

The Raiders cornerback made a highlight-reel play on a Matthew Stafford pass in the end zone to help key Oakland’s rally in a 31-24 victory over the Lions on Sunday.

Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley, obscured, intercepts a pass intended for Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

OAKLAND, Calif.—Daryl Worley wasn’t demure in discussing his pivotal interception in the second quarter of Oakland’s 31-24 victory over the Lions on Sunday.

“It might have been the best play of my career, honestly,” the Raiders’ fourth-year cornerback said after the win at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. “But it’s just good technique, then see ball, get ball.”

Worley was blanketing Kenny Golladay on a deep throw by Matthew Stafford down the left sideline as the ball descended toward the end zone. As both players tumbled to the ground, the official made the signal for an interception.

The play was even more impressive upon viewing the replay. Worley fought for position before somehow coming up with the ball and staying inbounds.

“It was the greatest play I’ve probably ever seen,” linebacker Tahir Whitehead said. “I’m looking at the ball in the air thinking we’re probably going to get another BS call against us, then I see them saying (it’s our ball). I’m extremely happy for him. He’s been playing great for us. He came up with a great play at a big moment in the game.”

The interception came midway through the second quarter with the Lions looking to extend a 14-10 lead. Instead, the Raiders took possession and went 80 yards to take the lead.

“I think it’s one of the best plays I’ve seen since I’ve been in the league,” safety Karl Joseph said. “That was a great pick. … That changed the game for sure.”

The day hadn’t gone too well for Worley before the play. He was beaten badly by Marvin Jones in man coverage on the first Detroit touchdown and then blew an assignment on Golladay’s score early in the second quarter.

Worley, however, was unfazed.

“I don’t feel like I’m ever down,” Worley said. “I play defensive back in the NFL. The receivers get paid too. They’re in the NFL for a reason. You’re going to win some and lose some. … I was able to win on that play.”

Joseph said that attitude is a major part of what has made Worley successful.

“That’s the kind of player he is, with that swagger and confidence he has,” Joseph said. “We knew he was going to make a play when it counted “

Joseph had a huge play of his own to break up Detroit’s fourth-and-1 pass in the end zone in the final minute to preserve the win.

Worley, who also broke up a pass on a third-and-3 when he was isolated on rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson with 9:21 left, wasn’t on the field for the final drive.

He has been dealing for several weeks with a recurring injury issue, which he declined to disclose, and the pain got too bad for him to continue on the final drive.

Nevin Lawson replaced him and committed a 26-yard pass interference penalty that nearly proved costly for the Raiders.

“I just really felt at the end of the game I couldn’t go,” Worley said. “I thought Nevin stepped in and did an awesome job, but it’s very difficult, especially mentally. You want to be out there with your guys. You’ve been out there all day. I just really felt I’d be hurting the team to be out there.”

Worley’s left ankle was heavily taped and he was walking with a limp in the locker room. He said he was unsure about his status for Thursday’s home game against the Chargers.

