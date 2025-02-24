Raiders DB outlook: Could big changes be in store for young group?

Pete Carroll’s Seahawks teams were known for the “Legion of Boom” secondary. Now he’ll have to find a way to build a fearsome back end for the Raiders.

Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) looks on after a play during the second half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) works against Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) prepares to defend against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) defends during the first half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders safety Thomas Harper (34) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) celebrate during an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pete Carroll’s Seahawks teams were known for the depth and physicality of the so-called “Legion of Boom” secondary, featuring Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor.

It’s no surprise Carroll, a college safety, emphasized that area of the defense. The investment paid off when Seattle won Super Bowl 48.

Carroll, now the Raiders’ coach, has some foundational pieces in place with his new team. But there are also several holes to fill.

Here’s where things stand in the Raiders’ secondary this offseason:

Under contract

Jack Jones, Jakorian Bennett, Decamerion Richardson, Chris Smith II, Kyu Blu Kelly, Trey Taylor, Thomas Harper, M.J. Devonshire

Pending free agents

Marcus Epps (unrestricted), Tre’von Moehrig (unrestricted), Darnay Holmes (unrestricted), Nate Hobbs (unrestricted), Sam Webb (exclusive rights)

2024 recap

Epps suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 3, which opened the door for Isaiah Pola-Mao, who re-signed Monday as a restricted free agent, to emerge as an effective starting safety.

Moehrig also responded well at the other safety spot with a breakout campaign. The 25-year-old can now use his impressive contract year to earn a huge raise with the Raiders or elsewhere.

Rookies Harper and Taylor were solid on special teams, though Harper was tremendous on defense in Week 17. He could be ready to earn more snaps at safety next season.

At cornerback, Bennett took a step forward in his second season before missing the final seven games with a shoulder injury.

Jones was inconsistent, making some splash plays while also being on the wrong end of others. Hobbs continued to show toughness and grit as he battled through injuries.

Richardson, a 2024 fourth-round pick, looked like a rookie at times, but also flashed some of the traits that caused the Raiders to draft him.

Level of need: Moderately high

Pola-Mao’s play could lead the Raiders to let Epps walk in free agency.

Moehrig will be a tough decision. He’s a valuable player but should be expensive. It also would be asking a lot of the team’s young players to replace him.

It’s possible Hobbs goes elsewhere. The Raiders’ new regime of Carroll and general manager John Spytek also could decide to move on from Jones, who had a long history with previous coach Antonio Pierce.

Cornerback would become one of the top priorities if Hobbs and Jones are no longer on the roster.

How can they address things?

The Raiders, if they elect to let Moehrig leave, should search for a veteran addition at safety.

Jevon Holland, Justin Reid and Talanoa Hufanga are expected to be available. Another potential target is Camryn Bynum, who seems like the kind of player Carroll would want.

There are also plenty of cornerbacks the Raiders could be interested in if Hobbs, Jones or both are gone. It’s a good year to be in the market for a corner, with players such as D.J. Reed, Charvarius Ward, Byron Murphy, Mike Jackson and Carlton Davis, who was drafted by Spytek in Tampa Bay, set to hit free agency.

The Raiders will have options in the draft as well, though the cornerback class isn’t considered elite at the top. The team might be better served paying for starters in free agency and then looking to the draft for depth.

