Raiders DE becomes first active NFL player to come out as gay

Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib announced on Instagram on Monday that he is gay. The Raiders pass-rush specialist becomes the first active NFL player to come out as gay.

Nassib, a five-year veteran, made the announcement in an Instagram video.

“What’s up people,” Nassib said in a video post on Instagram. “I’m at my house in West Chester Pennsylvania. I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest. I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for.

“I’m a pretty private person so I hope you guys know that I’m not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are not necessary, but until then I will do my best and my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting and compassionate.”

What soon followed was a ground-swell of support from across the sports world congratulating Nassib on the courage he showed and pledging support to him, including the Raiders, which tweeted soon after: “Proud of you, Carl.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he statement that the league supported Nassib’s decision.

“The NFL family is proud of Carl for courageously sharing his truth today,” Goodell said. “Representation matters. We share his hope that someday soon statements like his will no longer be newsworthy as we march toward full equality for the LGTBQ+ community. We wish Carl the best of luck this coming season.”

Six former players have came out as gay after they retired. And the then-St. Louis Rams drafted Michael Sam, who came out while playing at the University of Missouri, but he was cut after training camp.

Nassib also said he was donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project, which promotes suicide prevention for the LGBTQ community.

“The Trevor Project is grateful to Carl Nassib for living his truth and supporting LGBTQ youth,” said Amit Paley, CEO and executive director of The Trevor Project. “This generous donation will help us scale our life-saving crisis services to reach the more than 1.8 million LGBTQ youth who seriously consider suicide each year in the U.S.”

The move also drew support from the LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada.

“Las Vegas Raider Carl Nassib’s announcement today that he is openly gay is incredibly meaningful to the LGBTQIA+ community,” said CEO John Waldron. “At the LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada, we believe that everyone should live their authentic life. Mr. Nassib will pave the way for many others to find the courage to live openly and confidently.”

“Hey everyone, Happy Pride Month,” Nassib added in a written social media post. “Right now I am sitting in a moment of gratitude and relief. Sadly I have agonized over this moment for the last 15 years. Only until recently, thanks to my family and friends, especially Connor, Cason, and Francis, did it seem possible for me to say publicly and proudly that I am gay. I am so incredibly thankful for the NFL, my coaches, and fellow players for their support.”

The Penn State product is in his second season with the Raiders and seventh year overall. He has 20.5 career sacks.

In 2014, he was drafted in the third round by Cleveland, where he played for two seasons followed by two seasons with Tampa Bay.

In the written message, Nassib added: “I truly love my life and cannot understand why I have been blessed with so much. I feel especially thankful to have had so much support when many who came before – and many even now – do not. I stand on the shoulder of giants, incredible people who paved the way for me to have this opportunity. I do not know the history behind our gorgeous LGBTQ community, but I am eager to continue the fight for equality and acceptance.”

Two other pro athletes previously came out as gay. Jason Collins of the NBA did so in 2014 before joining the New Jersey Nets. And in 2018, MLS player Collin Martin came out during Pride month while competing for the Minnesota United FC.

