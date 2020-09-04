Raiders’ DE compares Vegas driving to ‘Fast & Furious’ movie

Carl Nassib said Thursday he is a big fan of his new home except for the drivers and one other staple of the city.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) twists his body during warm ups at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94, right) runs sprints with linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during warm ups at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Defensive end Carl Nassib was attracted to the Raiders for football reasons when he signed a lucrative free-agent contract in March.

He is learning to love Las Vegas as a city.

Nassib, a noted financial guru in league circles, isn’t a fan of gambling. He’s even less enthralled with the driving habits of his new neighbors.

“People are very nice,” he said after practice Thursday at the team’s facility. “I don’t know what it is about the drivers here, but I have to be like Vin Diesel in ‘Fast & Furious’ just to stay alive. These are the craziest drivers I’ve ever experienced in my life, but other than that it’s been great.”

The adjustment has been far easier on the field.

Nassib hit the market after recording 12.5 sacks during two seasons with the Buccaneers despite playing last season as more of an outside linebacker.

He had fond memories of defensive coordinator Paul Guenther’s system from Nassib’s time with the Browns when Guenther was with Cincinnati. Even though he’d never met coach Jon Gruden, Nassib’s admiration for Gruden was stoked even more by how revered the coach was in the facility in Tampa.

Plus, it was a chance to get back to a more familiar role.

“I’m really excited to be playing the position I feel like I’m meant to play being a 4-3 (defensive end),” Nassib said. “I have my hand in the dirt. I had to make a lot of adjustments last year going to outside linebacker, so I don’t really feel like I have to make many adjustments because this is what I want to play.”

What you probably won’t see Nassib playing are table games and slot machines. His deal was for three years and $25 million,

His interest and expertise in financial planning were first put on display when Nassib’s Browns were featured on “Hard Knocks.” He has since been featured on CNBC, where he outlined his simple plan for saving for the future based around living below one’s means and putting money away using basic investment principles.

Craps and Pai gow would not be part of that strategy.

“I hate gambling,” said Nassib, who said he has already spoken with some teammates about planning for the future. “I’ve given little spreadsheets, little one-page documents to a few of them. Just the basics and then I’ve had multiple conversations.

”I love it. I love hearing about that kind of stuff. It’s not about how much you earn, it’s about how much you save.”

Closed for Election Day

The Raiders’ team facility will be closed on Nov. 3 as part of a joint venture between the league and the NFLPA to encourage participation in the voting process.

All NFL, NFLPA and club facilities will be closed on Election Day as part of the initiative, which also includes a non-partisan educational program on the voting process.

“I hadn’t even heard that yet, but that’s awesome,” Nassib said of the plan. “The NFL has done a great job getting out in front of this stuff, so I’m happy to hear that. I have voted every time that I could vote since I was 19. I think voting is very important and being knowledgeable about how everything affects your life is of the utmost importance. So I’m glad they’re doing it.”

The plan, finalized during a meeting between the NFL and NFLPA on Tuesday and announced Thursday, also calls for a one-hour program on NBC to air Wednesday that will provide a platform for players to discuss work being done to advance social justice and equality.

Players also received a commitment from the league’s clubs and ownership to facilitate meetings with state and local officials as well as law enforcement leaders with the goal of discussing steps to reduce conflict and improve relations with the community.

“These commitments are part of a continuing effort and build on the exceptional work of players and clubs over the past several years,” a joint statement read. “The Players Coalition has led the efforts of players and clubs to engage with leaders at all levels of government to express our perspective on issues like bail and criminal justice reform; promote education reform and economic opportunity in disadvantaged communities; sponsor efforts to improve police-community relations; and sponsor voter education programs, registration drives, and are working to make club facilities available for use on Election Day.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.