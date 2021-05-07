Raiders decide on site for this season’s training camp

The NFL is allowing teams to conduct off-site training camps, but the Raiders will stay put in Henderson

With pandemic restrictions loosening up around the country, the NFL is allowing teams to conduct training camps outside of their team facilities.

The Raiders, however, are staying put in Henderson, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Friday.

Because of COVID-19, all training camps were held at team facilities last season, although the Arizona Cardinals did hold their camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

For years, the Raiders have held camp in Napa, California, about 50 miles north of the facility in Oakland. But because of the pandemic, they held their first training camp last year as the Las Vegas Raiders at their facility in Henderson. The plan worked out so well, they will do it again this year.

No official dates have been announced, but NFL teams typically begin camp during the last week of July.

As far as how training camps will unfold this year with COVID-19 still a concern, that has not been determined either.

However, the league sent a memo Friday to all 32 teams indicating an openness to clubs conducting camps at a location other than their home facility or home stadium. The league is asking teams that fall into that category to submit a full Infectious Disease Emergency Response Plan explaining how the club will comply with the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols at the alternative locations — including any hotels and transportation that will be needed.

Teams interested in doing camp at an alternate site must submit the plan no later than June 11.

Among the teams that historically go off-site for training camp are the Dallas Cowboys, who often train in Oxnard, California; the Los Angeles Rams, who train at UC Irvine in Orange County, and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have used Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, since the late 1960’s.

