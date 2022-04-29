73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders decline fifth-year options on Abram, Ferrell, Jacobs

McDaniels discusses the fifth-year option on 2019 picks.
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2022 - 10:21 am
 
Updated April 29, 2022 - 10:33 am
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs attends the postgame news conference after losing an NFL playo ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs attends the postgame news conference after losing an NFL playoff game, 26-19, to the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders defensive back Johnathan Abram takes questions from the media during a news conference ...
Raiders defensive back Johnathan Abram takes questions from the media during a news conference at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) walks on the sideline during the second qua ...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) walks on the sideline during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

The Raiders have opted against picking up the fifth-year option of running back Josh Jacobs, defensive end Cle Ferrell and safety Johnathan Abram.

All three were selected in the first round in 2019. Now each faces an uncertain future with the Raiders beyond the 2022 season.

The Raiders faced a May 2nd deadline to decide whether to pick up each player’s option.

While the decision on Friday does not preclude the Raiders from extending the relationship with these three, each faces a big season proving they belong in Las Vegas long term.

All three, at this point, would become free agents at the conclusion of the season.

“We look forward to working with all three players. We will evaluate each situation individually moving forward,” said Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Graney: Raiders landed perfect 1st-round pick in NFL draft
Graney: Raiders landed perfect 1st-round pick in NFL draft
2
Raiders have 1st of 5 draft picks on Friday
Raiders have 1st of 5 draft picks on Friday
3
Raiders’ Mark Davis says he was ‘really hurt’ by Jon Gruden emails
Raiders’ Mark Davis says he was ‘really hurt’ by Jon Gruden emails
4
Raiders mock draft lands potential starters at RT, CB
Raiders mock draft lands potential starters at RT, CB
5
NFL draft Day 1: Strip comes alive with football fanatics — PHOTOS
NFL draft Day 1: Strip comes alive with football fanatics — PHOTOS
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bel ...
‘Is this the biggest event in Vegas history?’
By / RJ

It’s a red-carpet scene like no other. Striding along stage built on Lake Bellagio and feeling that Las Vegas breeze are CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, then DE Jermaine Johnson, then designated showman Donny Osmond.