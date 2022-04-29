Raiders decline fifth-year options on Abram, Ferrell, Jacobs

Johnathan Abram, Cle Ferrell and Josh Jacobs now face a big season proving they belong in Las Vegas long term.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs attends the postgame news conference after losing an NFL playoff game, 26-19, to the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive back Johnathan Abram takes questions from the media during a news conference at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) walks on the sideline during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

The Raiders have opted against picking up the fifth-year option of running back Josh Jacobs, defensive end Cle Ferrell and safety Johnathan Abram.

All three were selected in the first round in 2019. Now each faces an uncertain future with the Raiders beyond the 2022 season.

The Raiders faced a May 2nd deadline to decide whether to pick up each player’s option.

While the decision on Friday does not preclude the Raiders from extending the relationship with these three, each faces a big season proving they belong in Las Vegas long term.

All three, at this point, would become free agents at the conclusion of the season.

“We look forward to working with all three players. We will evaluate each situation individually moving forward,” said Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler.

