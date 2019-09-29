Raiders defeat Indianapolis Colts 31-24, even record at 2-2

The Raiders put together a complete performance on offense and defense to defeat the Indianapolis Colts before heading across the pond to spend a week in London.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (15) fumbles the football after being tackled by Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the first half of an NFL game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs past Indianapolis Colts strong safety Clayton Geathers (26) during the first half of an NFL game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (20) remains on the field after a play and is checked on by trainers and free safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the first half of an NFL game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates his touchdown pass to tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the first half of an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) scores a touchdown eduring the first half of an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls an audible at the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

INDIANAPOLIS — The Raiders started fast and were able to maintain their lead throughout the contest, coming away with a 31-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts to even their record at 2-2.

Facing their second 10 a.m. body-clock start in a row, the Raiders nevertheless began the game with touchdowns on their first two possessions. Rookie tight end Foster Moreau caught the first touchdown of his career on an 18-yard reception to cap a 10-play, 75-yard opening drive. And wide receiver Trevor Davis — acquired in a trade just over a week ago — put the Raiders on the board again with a creative 60-yard end around.

Wide receiver Tyrell Williams also caught his fourth touchdown in as many weeks in the second quarter.

And safety Erik Harris put the game on ice with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, intercepting a Jacoby Brissett pass for a 30-yard pick six.

The Raiders did lose starting middle linebacker and defensive signal-caller to an ejection in the second quarter. Burfict was flagged for unnecessary roughness, and a video review resulted in his disqualification. While Burfict has been suspended for repeated player-safety violations, this was the second ejection of his career.

The Raiders will fly to London on Sunday night to practice across the pond all week before taking on the Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Week 5.

