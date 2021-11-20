Raiders defense gets another difficult test in Bengals

After failing to make the grade against Kansas City, defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s unit gets a chance at redemption against Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Gus Bradley didn’t have to do a whole lot of research on the opposing quarterback this week.

The Raiders defensive coordinator has known Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow since he was in grade school.

“I coached with Joe’s dad, Jimmy Burrow, at North Dakota State, so I’ve known the family for many years,” Bradley said. “I’ve known Joe, I think he was in second grade when they left, but it’s a great family. I know how competitive the family is and I know how competitive Joe is. He’s extremely competitive and very smart. Very talented, very poised.”

Bradley is pleased to see the success Burrow is having in his second season in the NFL, but tasked with making sure he doesn’t have much on Sunday when the Raiders host the Bengals at 1:05 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium in a pivotal battle between teams squarely in the middle of the AFC wild-card race.

Burrow is a major reason the Bengals have visions of competing in the postseason after finishing last in the AFC North in each of the last three years.

The former Heisman Trophy winner and the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft is seventh in the league in passing yards and second among qualifying quarterbacks with 8.7 yards per attempt.

“Not a lot of guys, especially in their younger years, when they feel pressure (are able to) keep their eyes downfield. He’s one of those guys that can do that,” Bradley said. “So he’s always looking to make plays. Does a good job escaping, extending plays.”

That’s when all the weapons the Bengals have stockpiled come into play. They will provide another difficult test for a Raiders defense that is all of a sudden reeling.

Cincinnati already had Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins at wide receiver, along with a big-play threat in tight end C.J. Uzomah. Star running back Joe Mixon also has a strong track record as a pass catcher out of the backfield.

Then, they added wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase with the No. 5 pick in the 2021 draft.

The former LSU star was reunited with Burrow, his college teammate. The chemistry was rekindled immediately.

Chase has been a breakout star and one of the front-runners for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Through nine games, he has 44 catches for 835 yards and seven touchdowns.

His presence has helped transform a dynamic group of skill players into one of the league’s most dangerous.

“They are very talented,” Bradley said. “It’s an extremely talented receiving corps across the board. I know our scout came in and felt like it might be the best receiving corps that we face, and it shows that way on tape. Very explosive.

“Even in games that they lost like the Jets, I think they lost and had 30-something points, so they can score from anywhere on the field and I haven’t even mentioned Mixon yet. He’s a guy that is a handful and a jump cutter and a big, strong physical back. A very impressive offense.”

The Raiders know a thing or two about facing such a group. They failed the test last week.

Kansas City came to Allegiant Stadium and torched Bradley’s defense for 516 yards and 41 points. Tackling was a major issue, one that will need to be addressed quickly for the Raiders’ defense to avoid a repeat.

Bradley also thought the Chiefs did a good job neutralizing the Raiders’ pass rush by getting rid of the ball quickly and not allowing Maxx Crosby, Yannick Ngakoue and company to wreak havoc.

Only six quarterbacks in the league have been sacked more than Burrow this season, so the Raiders should be able to get back on track after failing to record a sack for the first time all season in the loss to Kansas City.

“I think there is a disappointment in the room,” Bradley said of the defense’s response to putting up zero sacks.

They get a chance at redemption with a new test on Sunday.

