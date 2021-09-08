Raiders defense must improve under Gus Bradley

It is hard to imagine the defense can be any worse than the 29.9 points per game the Raiders surrendered last year, or the third-fewest sacks and turnovers they amassed.

Raiders New Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley observes his players during training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, July 30, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

To be blunt, the Raiders’ defense was responsible for the team’s playoff hopes crashing and burning last year after another frustrating collapse over the second half of the season.

So it logically follows that the Raiders’ ability to moderately or significantly improve their defense will likely determine whether they make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Those are dubious marks that the Raiders can’t afford to repeat.

There are reasons to be hopeful that the necessary improvements were made in order for the defense to finally hold up its end of the bargain.

The reasons for hope: A defensive coaching change, the expected improvement of a group of young players who have the confidence of the coaching staff and key additions on the defensive line and in the secondary.

Gus Bradley takes over as defensive coordinator. He brings an impressive resume and a pair of well-respected assistants in secondary coach Ron Milus and linebackers coach Richard Smith.

Among the newcomers are defensive linemen Yannick Ngakoue, Quinton Jefferson, Solomon Thomas and Darius Philon, cornerback Casey Hayward, rookie safeties Tre’von Moehrig and Tyree Gillespie and rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs.

Their additions are expected to beef up both the starting and reserve units and put them in a much better position to make plays late in games and late in the season.

For it all to come together, though, the Raiders need improvements from the young foundation of players they’ve created through the draft and free agency.

Among the players they have to push to a new level or regain former stature are defensive linemen Cle Ferrell, Maxx Crosby and Carl Nassib, safety Johnathan Abram, cornerback Damon Arnette and linebacker Cory Littleton.

The Raiders have invested heavily in defense the last three years. It is imperative they get the necessary growth and development from those investments.

“As far as their mindset, these guys have been hungry from the day I walked in,” Bradley said. “And my understanding is that’s how they were last year. too. They want to learn. They want to do well. So it’s been very good. I’ve been very pleased, as well as our staff, on their mindset.”

Now the Raiders just need that to translate to improved performance on game day.

