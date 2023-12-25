Raiders defense stymies Chiefs in upset of defending champs

Bilal Nichols and Jack Jones scored defensive touchdowns on back-to-back plays from scrimmage late in the first half, and the Raiders stunned the Chiefs on Monday.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bilal Nichols and Jack Jones scored defensive touchdowns on back-to-back plays from scrimmage late in the first half, and the Raiders stunned the Chiefs 20-14 on Monday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The two defensive touchdowns came in a span of seven seconds. Defensive tackle Nichols recovered a fumble by Isiah Pacheco and ran 8 yards for a score with 4:55 left in the first half. Cornerback Jones then intercepted Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and returned it 33 yards for a touchdown with 4:48 left, and the Raiders took a 17-7 halftime lead.

The Raiders’ defensive line controlled the line of scrimmage and continually harassed Mahomes, who was sacked four times.

Running back Zamir White rushed for 145 yards on 22 carries, including a 43-yard run late in the game, for the Raiders. Aidan O’Connell passed for only 62 yards.

The Raiders, 10½-point underdogs against the defending world champions, will play Sunday at Indianapolis.

The Chiefs (9-6) lead the AFC West by two games over the Raiders (7-8) and Broncos (7-8).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

