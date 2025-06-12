Raiders defensive end aware he’s facing pressure: ‘It’s the biggest year’

Tyree Wilson is aware he’s under pressure this season after his first two years in the NFL were underwhelming for a top-10 pick.

Raiders defensive players Adam Butler, Tyree Wilson, Isaiah Pola-Mao and Devin White, spoke on what they're doing to improve at their positions to help create a formidable defense in 2025.

Raiders defensive lineman Tyree Wilson is aware of how important this season is for his young career.

“It’s the biggest year,” said Wilson, the seventh overall pick in the 2023 draft, after a mandatory minicamp practice Wednesday. “Not that I feel pressure, but I feel like I have my feet under me, my teammates are counting on me and the team’s counting on me.”

Wilson’s progression over his first two years was slow, but steady. The 25-year-old had 3½ sacks as a rookie, then 4½ last season. He understands why that could be seen as disappointing from a player with his draft pedigree.

“I wouldn’t say it’s not fair,” Wilson said. “You draft someone high and you expect him to come out and perform right away. But I feel like every player in the NFL is different. People go through different things. Some are more polished in college than others and some have to come in and develop. But I feel like everyone has a different timeline. Mine has been different and this year is the year that you have to go out there and show it and shut everyone up.”

Wilson said the opinions of his teammates, the organization and the people closest to him matter far more than the critics, but the Texas Tech alum is certainly out to prove himself.

He hopes to do that by building off a solid second half last season. He started to finally feel comfortable in the NFL after a foot injury he suffered his final year in college at Texas Tech caused him to fall behind as a rookie.

“(My rookie year) went fast. It was such a blur,” Wilson said. “Then last year, I started to grow and the game started to slow down, but the twitch and reaction weren’t there all the way. That started to develop after the bye (week). Now I’m just coming in (feeling confident and healthy), and it started in (organized team activities), then going into camp and into the season.”

‘He’ll surprise you’

Wilson started just one of the first 28 games of his career, but started three of the Raiders’ final five games last season.

All but one of his sacks last year came after the team’s Week 10 bye. Five of his eight career tackles for loss came in that same stretch.

Wilson, who was drafted as a defensive end but can also play inside as needed, is now working hard to be that kind of force consistently next year.

His teammates have taken notice.

“I’m pleased with his work ethic,” defensive tackle Adam Butler said. “He’s been trying some new things. I won’t go into detail on that, but he’s been trying some new things and really being intentional about his work as well. So, I hope everything works out for him.

“As long as he keeps working, I believe he’ll surprise you.”

Wilson also needs to make an impression on a new coaching staff and front office that weren’t part of the regime that drafted him.

General manager John Spytek will have fresh eyes on what could be a make-or-break season for Wilson. The Raiders have to decide after the campaign whether to pick up the fifth-year option in Wilson’s contract or let him become a pending free agent.

Wilson would likely need a strong season to warrant the team picking up his option.

Harsh truths

Wilson had specific goals this offseason and feels he has made dramatic progress.

First, he improved his cardio. Then he worked on strengthening his core, refining his footwork and lowering his center of gravity.

“I missed a lot of plays. Sacks and tackles,” Wilson said. “And I’m always falling on the ground. So that was a big focus.”

The Raiders have one more minicamp practice Thursday and then will get a long break before the start of training camp.

Wilson doesn’t plan on resting much.

“You have to take baby steps,” he said. “I have to finish off minicamp and then the next six weeks are big. You can lose a lot or gain a lot. So go back and train, develop some more and come into camp and be polished going into the season and take it week by week.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.