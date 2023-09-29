80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Raiders News

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones arrested

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2023 - 10:17 am
 
Updated September 29, 2023 - 10:24 am
Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones takes questions during a news conference at Intermountain ...
Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones takes questions during a news conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones was arrested early Friday morning and is being held at Clark County Detention Center, according to the Clark County In-Custody website.

The 33-year-old pass rusher, who has been acting erratically in the past month on social media, has not played a game this season for the Raiders and is on the non-football illness list.

Jones was arrested for violating a temporary protection order early Friday morning and is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 4. Bail was set at $15,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore atvbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow@VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Davante Adams takes mentor Michael Jordan’s advice in calling out Raiders
Davante Adams takes mentor Michael Jordan’s advice in calling out Raiders
2
Raiders report: Rookie avoids social media, focuses on improving
Raiders report: Rookie avoids social media, focuses on improving
3
Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones arrested
Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones arrested
4
Jimmy Garoppolo returns to practice, but playing status uncertain
Jimmy Garoppolo returns to practice, but playing status uncertain
5
What’s the status of Allegiant Stadium’s leaky roof?
What’s the status of Allegiant Stadium’s leaky roof?
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) looks to break through the line against the Pittsburgh Ste ...
How to watch Raiders-Chargers game
By / RJ

A bitter division rivalry will be renewed Sunday when the Raiders travel to SoFi Stadium to play the Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams are 1-2.

More stories
Raiders add defensive lineman to roster with Jones ruled out
Raiders add defensive lineman to roster with Jones ruled out
Chandler Jones lashes out at Raiders on Instagram account
Chandler Jones lashes out at Raiders on Instagram account
Raiders’ Chandler Jones won’t play in season opener
Raiders’ Chandler Jones won’t play in season opener
Jones continues to rant against Raiders; future with team in limbo
Jones continues to rant against Raiders; future with team in limbo
Raiders mailbag: How is the defense grading out?
Raiders mailbag: How is the defense grading out?
Raiders mailbag: How can the team bulk up the pass rush?
Raiders mailbag: How can the team bulk up the pass rush?