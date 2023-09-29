Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones arrested

Troubled Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones was arrested in Las Vegas early Friday morning and is being held at Clark County Detention Center.

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones takes questions during a news conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones was arrested early Friday morning and is being held at Clark County Detention Center, according to the Clark County In-Custody website.

The 33-year-old pass rusher, who has been acting erratically in the past month on social media, has not played a game this season for the Raiders and is on the non-football illness list.

Jones was arrested for violating a temporary protection order early Friday morning and is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 4. Bail was set at $15,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

