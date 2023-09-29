88°F
Raiders News

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones arrested, taken to jail

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2023 - 10:17 am
 
Updated September 29, 2023 - 12:41 pm
Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) waits on the sideline before an NFL game against the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones takes questions during a news conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones was arrested early Friday morning and is being held at the Clark County Detention Center, according to the Clark County In-Custody website.

The 33-year-old pass rusher, who has been acting erratically in the past month on social media, has not played a game this season for the Raiders and is on the non-football illness list.

“The Raiders are hopeful that Chandler Jones receives the care that he needs,” a statement from the organization read. “He, his family and all those involved are in our thoughts. As this is now a legal matter, we will not be providing further comment.”

Jones was arrested for allegedly violating a temporary protection order early Friday morning and is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 4. Bail was set at $15,000.

The arrest is the latest in a series of troublesome actions by the veteran defensive end, all of which began surfacing the week before the season opener when Jones took to social media with a slew of pointed posts directed at the Raiders.

Over the next few weeks, those posts escalated to include remarks about Raiders owner Mark Davis, coach Josh McDaniels, general manager Dave Ziegler and former NFL players such as Larry Fitzgerald and Antonio Brown.

As quickly as the posts appeared, many would just as quickly be deleted. But the tone and tenor of them reflected someone who was going through some sort of mental trauma. The Raiders have consistently treated the situation as a personal matter and have not publicly commented on it aside from some general statements.

That was the position McDaniels took Friday morning when he was asked about Jones’ arrest.

“I don’t have much to add to any of that,” McDaniels said. “Nothing’s changed on our end in terms of what the status and everything else. I’m not up to speed on everything.”

McDaniels and Jones’ working relationship goes back to 2012 when Jones was a rookie in New England and McDaniels was the Patriots’ offensive coordinator.

The human side of things in his situation is difficult to ignore.

“We want the best for all of our players, former players, etc. So that will never change,” McDaniels said. “That part is going to be there now and forever for all the guys we’ve coached and got an opportunity to know and work with. So just kind of take it as it comes here as we’re going through this, and we continue to try to do the best we can. Like I said, there’s not much we can do other than that.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore atvbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow@VinnyBonsignore on X.

