53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders defensive end is the AFC Defensive player of Week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2021 - 8:16 am
 
Updated October 27, 2021 - 8:29 am
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates after blocking a pass attempt a ...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates after blocking a pass attempt against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Ngakoue joins fellow Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby as conference defensive players of the week. The Raiders Bills and Cardinals are the only teams this season to have multiple players earn the honor.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was the AFC Player of the Month for September.

Ngakoue had two sacks, two pass deflections and four tackles in the Raiders win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders release veteran wide receiver
Raiders release veteran wide receiver
2
No report planned on Washington Football Team probe, NFL says
No report planned on Washington Football Team probe, NFL says
3
Carr, Bisaccia now lead in void left by Gruden’s departure
Carr, Bisaccia now lead in void left by Gruden’s departure
4
Las Vegas sportsbooks lose 3rd straight NFL Sunday
Las Vegas sportsbooks lose 3rd straight NFL Sunday
5
Raiders report: Injury updates on Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller
Raiders report: Injury updates on Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Troy Vincent, Executive Vice President of Football Operations at the NFL, speaks to reporters d ...
No report planned on Washington Football Team probe, NFL says
By Barry Wilner The Associated Press

The NFL is not going to issue a report on its 10-month investigation into allegations the Washington Football Team engaged in harassment and abuse because of its promise to protect the identities of those who testified, Commissioner Roger Goodell said on Tuesday.