Raiders defensive end is the AFC Defensive player of Week

Yannick Ngakoue is the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after big performance against the Eagles

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates after blocking a pass attempt against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Ngakoue joins fellow Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby as conference defensive players of the week. The Raiders Bills and Cardinals are the only teams this season to have multiple players earn the honor.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was the AFC Player of the Month for September.

Ngakoue had two sacks, two pass deflections and four tackles in the Raiders win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

