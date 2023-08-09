92°F
Raiders News

Raiders defensive lineman cleared to practice

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 9, 2023 - 10:07 am
 
Raiders defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. (92) stretches during an organized team activity at I ...
Raiders defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. (92) stretches during an organized team activity at Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. (92) lines up during the second half of an NFL game a ...
Raiders defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. (92) lines up during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell has been cleared to return to practice.

Farrell, a second-year player who the Raiders are counting on to be an anchor along their defensive line, was put on the Non-Football Injury list to start training camp for an undisclosed reason. He is expected to be on the field when the Raiders return to practice on Wednesday after two days off.

A fourth-round pick out of LSU last year, Farrell appeared in nine games as a rookie while accumulating nine tackles.

In spite of the minimal production, the Raiders’ expectation is that Farrell will be a key part of their defensive line.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com.

