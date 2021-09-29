Raiders defensive tackle suspended for 6 games

Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy has been suspended without pay for six games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) stretches before the start of practice on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, who is out for the season with a knee injury, has been suspended without pay for the next six games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

McCoy will begin serving the suspension immediately while on the team’s injured reserve list. The veteran defensive tackle was lost for the season to a knee injury in the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

In a statement McCoy posted on social media, he apologized for unintentionally taking a banned substance to deal with a previous injury.

“I love the game of football and have nothing but respect for the players, fans and this league,” McCoy wrote. “I have given my all to this game and worked my entire career to compete, train and rehabilitate at a high level with integrity. It is with great disappointment that I recently learned I tested positive for a banned substance — something I was prescribed to take to help with scar tissue and tendon strength from a previous injury.

“In no way would I ever intentionally take anything to help with performance or gain a competitive edge. This was an honest mistake, but it’s something I take full responsibility for. I apologize to my family, the NFL, my teammates and the fans and humbly ask for your forgiveness.”

Also on Wednesday, the Raiders signed veteran wide receiver Javon Wims and running back Trey Ragas to their practice squad.

Ragas, an undrafted free agent, has been with the club since last April and was on the active roster for their game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Ragas was waived on Monday, but upon clearing waivers he is back with the club.

Wims played three seasons with the Chicago Bears from 2018-220. He has 28 career receptions for 266 yards and two touchdowns.

