Raiders’ Derek Carr addresses media

The Raiders will open the preseason on Thursday in the Hall of Fame game in Canton against the Jaguars.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the football during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiders have finished their first week of training camp. Their quarterback, Derek Carr, gave his thoughts on how things went when he spoke to the media Saturday morning.

The Raiders will open the preseason in the Hall of Fame game in Canton against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.