Raiders

Raiders’ Derek Carr addresses media

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2022 - 11:54 am
 
Updated July 30, 2022 - 12:13 pm
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the football during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
The Raiders have finished their first week of training camp. Their quarterback, Derek Carr, gave his thoughts on how things went when he spoke to the media Saturday morning.

The Raiders will open the preseason in the Hall of Fame game in Canton against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

