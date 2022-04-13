Raiders, Derek Carr agree to contract extension
The deal includes a no-trade clause and keeps Carr with the franchise through the 2025 season.
The Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr have agreed Wednesday to a three-year contract extension worth $121.5 million, the Review-Journal has confirmed.
The deal, which was first reported by the NFL Network, includes a no-trade clause and keeps Carr with the franchise through the 2025 season.
Carr, 31, was entering the final year of the five-year deal he signed in 2017. He passed for a career-high 4,804 yards in 2021 to go with 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while leading the Raiders to their first playoff berth since 2016.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ BySamGordon on Twitter.