Raiders

Raiders, Derek Carr agree to contract extension

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2022 - 7:54 am
 
Updated April 13, 2022 - 7:57 am
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is introduced before the start of an NFL football game again ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is introduced before the start of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr have agreed Wednesday to a three-year contract extension worth $121.5 million, the Review-Journal has confirmed.

The deal, which was first reported by the NFL Network, includes a no-trade clause and keeps Carr with the franchise through the 2025 season.

Carr, 31, was entering the final year of the five-year deal he signed in 2017. He passed for a career-high 4,804 yards in 2021 to go with 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while leading the Raiders to their first playoff berth since 2016.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ BySamGordon on Twitter.

