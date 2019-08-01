Raiders’ Derek Carr buys Las Vegas home next to Jon Gruden

The quarterback has purchased a home next to his coach ahead of the team’s 2020 move to Southern Nevada, according to his brother.

A digital billboard displays Oakland Raiders' Derek Carr in an advertisement for the upcoming season of "Hard Knocks," slated to air Aug. 6, at Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

NAPA, Calif. — Derek Carr expects to be the Raiders quarterback beyond this season if his most recent real estate acquisition is any indication.

He may have also put to rest reports of friction with his boss.

According to Carr’s older brother David, a former NFL quarterback himself, Derek Carr has purchased a home in Las Vegas where he will be next-door neighbors with Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.

Listen closely to hear that @derekcarrqb already has a house being built in Las Vegas and his neighbor is none other than his HC Jon Gruden!! #Raiders @GehlkenNFL @VicTafur pic.twitter.com/uB4Cf5TZcf — Sean (@SKantor97) August 1, 2019

“I think what happened is he found out where Gruden lived and he just moved right in,” David Carr joked on NFL Network. “They’re going to carpool.”

The home is still under construction as Carr prepares to lead the Raiders into their final season in Oakland before moving into a brand new stadium in Las Vegas for the 2020 season.

