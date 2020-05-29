Raiders’ Derek Carr ‘disgusted, mad’ about Minnesota killing

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr tweeted he was upset after watching the video of an unarmed African-American man dying at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr tweeted Friday that he was “disgusted, mad and brokenhearted” after watching the video of an unarmed African-American man dying at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

That video sparked outrage in Minnesota and beyond, leading to protests nationwide, including in Las Vegas. Rioting Thursday night resulted in the burning of a Minneapolis police station.

All four officers were fired. Derek Chauvin, a white officer seen on the video with his knee pinning the neck of George Floyd 46, to the pavement, was charged Friday with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

“I don’t know what it’s like to have a different skin color, so I won’t pretend to know,” wrote Carr, who is white. “My mentor and friends have told me stories, and it breaks my heart to hear some of the things that have happened.

“I was raised to love everyone, no matter their gender, skin color, political beliefs, socioeconomic background, or religious beliefs.”

Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams, who is black, tweeted that the looting in the aftermath of Floyd’s death “is a problem but it’s not THE problem. Don’t get confused or sidetracked. WE are tired of being KILLED and WE are tired of the SILENCE from people with the power.”

All we wanna do is be FREE

Looting of communities is a problem but its not THE problem. Dont get confused or sidetracked. WE are tired of being KILLED and WE are tired of the SILENCE from people with the power PAIN is an opportunity 4 GROWTH. We will come together we will BE FREE https://t.co/i6errJwylX — Tyrell Williams (@TyrellWilliams_) May 29, 2020

