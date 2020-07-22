Raiders’ Derek Carr, fellow NFL QBs face decision on Thursday

With the NFL and players union still hammering out details on COVID-19 plan, Raiders QB Derek Carr and fellow NFL QB’s must decide whether to report to camp.

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is seen after an unofficial practice on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

As NFL owners and the players association continue to work toward a mutually agreeable COVID-19 plan to move forward with the 2020 season, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and his quarterback colleagues across the NFL are mulling an interesting question.

With Thursday the designated training camp report date for quarterbacks and injured players, should Carr and his colleagues report to work even if the league and the union are unable to hammer out an official plan by the end of Wednesday?

The sense is, Carr and his colleagues will monitor talks between the union and owners today before deciding what to do.

On one hand, given the restrictive COVID-19 screening process that requires two negative test results over a period of 72 hours before players are allowed access to team facilities, it might make sense to get that process out of the way while all the details are being ironed out.

“I think guys will show up on time,” said an NFL agent, whose clients include current quarterbacks. “(They) have to get all the COVID testing done.”

By reporting on Thursday and getting the testing process started, Carr and other NFL quarterbacks would be in better position to hit the ground running if camps open as scheduled on July 28th.

At the very least, they would have access to their teams’ buildings to begin preparation for the 2020 season.

Under the league and union’s COVID-19 initial protocols, all players must pass two coronavirus tests over the course of 72 upon reporting to camp before moving onto the next phase of the report protocol — which includes being tested every day for at least the first two weeks of camp.

Provided a player’s first test result comes back negative — the expected turnaround for results is 24 hours — they will return three days later for a second test. Should the result again come back negative, players can transition to the next phase, which consists of access to team headquarters, clearance to undergo a standard physical and getting fitted for equipment.

By reporting on Thursday, players could also mitigate the impact of testing positive.

Per the COVID-19 protocol agreement in place between NFL owners and the players union, asymptomatic players that test positive will not be allowed back into the facility until 10 days have passed since the initial positive test, or five days have passed since the initial positive test and they have had two consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart within that five-day period.

In addition, the club’s head team physician must sign off on the return.

In symptomatic cases, clearance to return to the facility is predicated on at least 10 days passing since symptoms first appeared and at least 72 hours passing since the player last experienced symptoms. Clearance from the team physician is also required.

On the other hand, with the union and owners still sorting out details on when players can actually begin football drills after going through a designated and devoted conditioning period, some people in the NFL question the significance of getting the testing out of the way.

“Until we know the ramp-up rules, it’s kind of pointless,” said a high ranking league official. “If we have to wait until August 13th for football drills and August 20th for pads, there’s no need to have extra days just to have them sit around and not be able to do anything.”

