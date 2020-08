Raiders’ Derek Carr, Greg Olson Zoom call highlights

Monitoring the tweets of the Review-Journal’s sports writers during the Raiders’ Tuesday news conference.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr reacts at a postgame press conference following the team's 16-15 loss to the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarerback Derek Carr and offensive coordinator Greg Olson met with the media on a video call Tuesday. Here’s what Review-Journal sports reporters tweeted about the interviews.

Olson met with the media first.

Greg Olson

Raiders OC Greg Olson: "If you'd talk to any player, I think competition brings out the best in them in any sport across the board. I would say it's the best competition we've had at all positions."-Question was about Mariota and Carr at QB — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) August 4, 2020

Olson on @__RUGGS: “the number one reason we drafted him was the speed factor, it’s something we haven’t had around here. We’re fortunate and glad he was there…he hasn’t disappointed.” #Vegas #raiders — Cassie Soto (@_CassieSoto) August 4, 2020

Olson: Speed is valuable, you can't coach it. The more speed you have, the more dynamic you can be. #Raiders — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) August 4, 2020

"We joked with Nate Peterman that we may have to put him in a full quarantine once we get started, but we'll see what happens with that." Raiders OC Greg Olson on if the team plans on keeping QBs separate to avoid an outbreak in the QB room — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) August 4, 2020

#Raiders OC Olson: Our TE group is back with the addition of Jason Witten. We're fortunate to have so many players returning. We've got a tight group of players that are returning…I think we're in a better situation than most teams. — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) August 4, 2020

Raiders OC Greg Olson says their offseason homework assignment for Josh Jacobs was to get better as a route runner. Also wanted him to improve in pass protection — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) August 4, 2020