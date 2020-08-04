Raiders’ Derek Carr, Greg Olson Zoom call highlights

Monitoring the tweets of the Review-Journal’s sports writers during the Raiders’ Tuesday news conference.

Raiders quarerback Derek Carr and offensive coordinator Greg Olson met with the media on a video call Tuesday. Here’s what Review-Journal sports reporters tweeted about the interviews.

Raiders OC Greg Olson: "If you'd talk to any player, I think competition brings out the best in them in any sport across the board. I would say it's the best competition we've had at all positions."-Question was about Mariota and Carr at QB — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) August 4, 2020

Olson on @__RUGGS: “the number one reason we drafted him was the speed factor, it’s something we haven’t had around here. We’re fortunate and glad he was there…he hasn’t disappointed.” #Vegas #raiders — Cassie Soto (@_CassieSoto) August 4, 2020

Olson: Speed is valuable, you can't coach it. The more speed you have, the more dynamic you can be. #Raiders — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) August 4, 2020

"We joked with Nate Peterman that we may have to put him in a full quarantine once we get started, but we'll see what happens with that." Raiders OC Greg Olson on if the team plans on keeping QBs separate to avoid an outbreak in the QB room — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) August 4, 2020

#Raiders OC Olson: Our TE group is back with the addition of Jason Witten. We're fortunate to have so many players returning. We've got a tight group of players that are returning…I think we're in a better situation than most teams. — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) August 4, 2020

Raiders OC Greg Olson says their offseason homework assignment for Josh Jacobs was to get better as a route runner. Also wanted him to improve in pass protection — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) August 4, 2020

#Raiders OC Olson on Renfrow: He's a guy that's quarterback friendly. He's great at route running….If we can stay healthy, we feel a little bit better about where we're at. — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) August 4, 2020

"Create. Can he be more creative when the play breaks down and makes the play after the called play? That's been an emphasis. He sees it and he's athletic enough."-Raiders OC Greg Olson on the next step for QB Derek Carr — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) August 4, 2020

Time for @derekcarrqb. Sits down and says “all of my friends are here!” referring to the media #Vegas #raiders pic.twitter.com/xtrwnmzcOP — Cassie Soto (@_CassieSoto) August 4, 2020

"With football, it's hard to put 80 guys on each roster in just one place. We're trying to do it the best we can. We know football can bring some hope to people, but we've got to be as safe as possible. I have a pregnant wife."-Derek Carr on staying safe and healthy — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) August 4, 2020

DC on being a leader of the team: “we didn’t have any OTA’s, we didn’t have a phase one. Usually phase one is like the first day of school...well we didn’t have that...we still spent time together we just had to do it in a different way.” #vegas #raiders — Cassie Soto (@_CassieSoto) August 4, 2020

"I'd be shocked if any team did more than us," Derek Carr on the team activities that were organized during the offseason, often at his house. — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) August 4, 2020

#Raiders Carr on Mariota on becoming a Raider: Marcus and I get along great. We broke our ankle on the same day if I remember right, weird stuff. In the QB room, all we do is compete...it happens all the time. But when you go 7-9, people like to make up stuff. — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) August 4, 2020

DC on no fans allowed at @AllegiantStadm this year: “It’s a tough decision, everyone is trying to do their best. I think Mr. Davis is doing his very best to protect fans” #vegas #raiders — Cassie Soto (@_CassieSoto) August 4, 2020

Carr said opting out this season didn't cross his mind: I did not. I had a lot to prove. I'll be honest with you, I'm tired of being disrespected. #Raiders — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) August 4, 2020

DC says the off-season practices he organized at local parks might have given the rookies a better shot at starting this year as they got an early introduction to their team. #vegas #raiders — Cassie Soto (@_CassieSoto) August 4, 2020