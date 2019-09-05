104°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders’ Derek Carr likes his chemistry with Antonio Brown

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2019 - 5:27 pm
 

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and wide receiver Antonio Brown didn’t get much on-field time during training camp.

Brown stayed away from the team’s facility in Napa, California, while receiving treatment on his frostbitten feet and sorting out which approved helmet to wear.

But Carr and the four-time All-Pro Brown had gotten together plenty throughout the offseason. And according to Carr, the bond the pair formed in that time is coming through as the Raiders prepare to play the Denver Broncos on Monday.

“We spend so much time together — more than I ever have with a receiver outside the building, to be honest,” Carr said on Wednesday.

Carr said even when Brown was on vacation, the duo was constantly texting.

“He’ll always tell me, ‘Hey, if you need me, I’m there,’” Carr said. “So we definitely have a good relationship. We’ve thrown a lot of passes to each other.We definitely have a good chemistry.”

Chemistry is one thing, but what amazes Carr is how Brown can elevate the level of those around him.

“The explosive plays that that guy can make in practice, for lack of a better term, it’s pretty unbelievable,” Carr said. “If you’re covering him, you better be on your game. If you’re a wide receiver on the field with him at the same time, you better be running or he’s going to make you look slow on film. So he definitely raises everybody’s game.”

Everybody’s — including Carr’s

“He makes me push and strive to be on a different level — if that’s possible at that moment,” Carr said.

If history is any indication, Brown should make Carr a better quarterback. Brown’s been named to the Pro Bowl seven times and has caught at least 100 passes every year since 2013. He’s twice led the league in receiving yards. Last year he caught an NFL-high 15 touchdown passes— despite playing in only 15 games.

Brown hasn’t received fewer than 154 targets since 2012, when he played just 13 games due to an ankle injury. In 2014, he received a career-high 193 targets. That year he led the NFL with 136 receptions and had a career-high 1,834 yards receiving.

With numbers like those, Brown is on track to becoming a Hall of Famer. So Carr reached out to former quarterbacks like Rich Gannon, Kurt Warner and his own brother, David, to ask how they dealt with the pressure of wanting to get the ball into a star receiver’s hands as much as possible.

“Every one of them, to a man, has said, ‘You go through your reads and you play football because as soon as you try to start doing other stuff, that’s when you start getting into trouble,’” Carr said. “I can’t worry about that kind of stuff. Because if I’m worried about that, then I’m not keeping everyone in mind.”

Carr’s job, he says, is to do what the coaches tell him to do — go through his progressions and throw to the open receiver. It’s on coach Jon Gruden and the rest of the Raiders’ offensive staff to make sure Brown is involved as a primary option.

“I just let coach Gruden deal with that,” Carr said. “I just try and play quarterback.”

Brown is one of five new receivers on the Raiders’ 53-man roster, which received near complete turnover at the offensive skill positions. But with all the practice time put in since the spring, Carr anticipates the group as a whole to be ready to compete against the Broncos.

“I’m very confident with where we’re at now,” Carr said. “But now we just need to go play some live games and get it going.”

More Raiders: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Myles Simmons at msimmons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @MylesASimmons on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest Raiders news. Like our Vegas Nation page
Raiders Videos
Derek Carr details chemistry with Antonio Brown, praises Von Miller and Bradley Chubb - VIDEO
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr details his relationship with wide receiver Antonio Brown, speaking highly of Brown's work ethic. He also talked about what it is like working with a receiver of Brown caliber, and praised the Denver Broncos defensive stars Von Miller and Bradley Chubb. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Antonio Brown fined as Raiders begin preparing for Denver - VIDEO
Raiders Wide Receiver Antonio Brown was fined early this morning for missing team walk-through's in the preseason,and posted his not from General Manager Mike Mayock on his Instagram account in the newest development of the Antonio Brown saga. The Raiders also began preparing for their Monday Night Football match-up against division rival Denver Broncos. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation: The Raiders Top 5 Opponents in 2019 - Video
Ahead of the Raiders first season game of 2019, we take a look at the team's toughest opponents on their schedule, what they bring to the table and how the Silver and Black can get an edge on them.
Jon Gruden looks forward to working with DeShone Kizer, talks Keelan Doss leaving - VIDEO
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden said he is looking forward to working with new quarterback DeShone Kizer after placing Nathan Peterman on IR with an elbow injury. He also spoke about Hard Knocks star Keelan Doss, wishing the Alameda native the best in Jacksonville after an unsuccessful attempt to keep him on the practice squad. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders waive Keelan Doss, bring roster to 53
The Raiders cut many notable players including Las Vegan Brandon Marshall and Hard Knocks Star Keelan Doss on Saturday bringing the roster number to 53. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Raiders' Top 5 Acquisitions in 2019
The Raiders fought hard in free agency to acquire playmakers that could be immediately plugged in to areas in which the team needed to improve. The Review-Journal's Heidi Fang takes a look at the top 5 acquisitions made by the team in 2019. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Steel cables will hoist roof at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Stainless steel cables are being put into place at Allegiant Stadium to begin the process of putting the roof on the 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas. Stadium Chief Operating Officer Don Webb explains how the cables will be used to get the roof put on the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nathan Peterman Looks to Win the Backup Quarterback Role as Preseason Comes to a Close - VIDEO
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden has always been vocal about how much he likes quarterback Nathan Peterman and with preseason coming to an end, Peterman will have one more chance to either win the backup role or solidify a spot on the teams 53-man roster. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Gruden talks Nathan Peterman's Development, Says Offense Will Be More Aggressive This Year - VIDEO
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden spoke to the media about Nathan Peterman's development in the teams offensive system. He also said that with his new look receiving core, he hopes the offense will be more aggressive and talked his pass interference philosophy. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Jon Gruden Full Press Conference Before The Final Preseason Game in Seattle - VIDEO
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden spoke to the media before the final preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks and this Saturday's roster cuts. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New DT Corey Liuget Says He is Excited to Play in Raiders Defensive Scheme - VIDEO
The Raiders' newest addition to the team, Defensive Tackle Corey Liuget, said he is excited to play in a defensive scheme that fits his talents in his first full practice since signing with the team yesterday. Running Back DeAndre Washington has all but solidified his backup role, and says he has learned a lot under former Raiders backs. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Wide Receiver Antonio Brown Loses Second NFL Helmet Grievance - VIDEO
The Raiders are back in Alameda preparing for the final preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, however the larger story looming over the team is Antonio Brown losing his second helmet grievance. Despite losing the grievance, Brown has a plan for his preferred headgear and was at practice wearing what may or may not be his helmet for the season. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five Raiders to Watch on Offense in 2019
The Oakland Raiders finished 2018 last in the AFC West with a record of 4-12. With head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock attempting to steer the team into a winning season, the Review-Journal's Heidi Fang takes a look at five players that can help propel the team toward that goal. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
On a Short Field Raiders Leave Canada With a Thrilling 22-21 Win - VIDEO
After The CFL Goal-Post forced the game to be played using only 80 yards, the Raiders defeated the Green Bay Packers in Winnipeg 22-21. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders fend off Packers, win 22-21 - VIDEO
The Raiders moved to 3-0 in the preseason taking home a narrow 22-21 victory over the Green Bay Packers. The game winning field goal was hit by Daniel Carlson with just 8 seconds remaining in the game. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation Mailbag | August 22, 2019
The Review-Journal's Heidi Fang and Ed Graney are back for a new rendition of the Vegas Nation mailbag! Send in your Raiders questions, and they'll answer them live on the stream.
Jon Gruden Does Not Think Raiders Are Distracted - VIDEO
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden talks about what he's looking for in the teams third preseason game Thursday in Winnipeg, also says he doesn't believe in the narrative of Hard Knocks and Antonio Brown distracting the team. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Antonio Brown Practices with Raiders in Alameda - VIDEO
Antonio Brown was once again present for the Raiders first practice of the season in Alameda and while he looked to be stretching on his own, he eventually practiced with the team after finding a helmet later on. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Antonio Brown Back With Raiders on Final Day of Training Camp - VIDEO
Wide Receiver Antonio Brown was back with the Raiders in Napa for the final day of Training Camp, just one day after General Manager Mike Mayock commented on Brown's status with the team. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vontaze Burfict talks defense, Paul Guenther details preseason strategy - VIDEO
Raiders Linebacker Vontaze Burfict describes his leadership on this years defense. Defensive Coordinator Paul Guenther details his preseason strategy with new players and Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson talks about Derek Carr's growth. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mike Mayock comments on Antonio Brown's recurring absence from camp - VIDEO
General Manager Mike Mayock seemingly gave Antonio Brown an ultimatum after the receiver yet again disappeared from the teams training camp in Napa, CA. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Johnathan Abram's wife on his "Hard Knocks" appearance
Johnathan Abram's wife thinks her husband was annoying on the first episode of the Raiders on HBO's "Hard Knocks."
Raiders Johnathan Abram On Moving to Las Vegas - Video
Raiders safety Johnathan Abram talks about the team moving to Las Vegas and how he is ready to bring his game to the desert in the new Allegiant Stadium.
Raiders Safety Johnathan Abram and Wife Bri'Anna On Being A Football Family - Video
Raiders safety Johnathan Abram and his wife Bri'Anna sit down to talk about being a football family and what it means for their daughter and how it changed their lifestyle.
Derek Carr talks receiver depth while rookie Josh Jacobs gets praise - VIDEO
After practice Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr talked about the current depth of the receiver position. Head Coach Jon Gruden and Wide Receiver Tyrell Williams had a lot of praise for rookie Running Back Josh Jacobs and his offensive versatility. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Potential grass Raiders will play on being tested out by stadium crew - Video
The Raiders have yet to decide which grass they will choose as the turf the team plays on when it comes to Las Vegas in 2020, but the testing process is already underway at Allegiant Stadium. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Vs. Cardinals Post Game Press conference
The Oakland Raiders came away with a preseason 33-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks to media after the game.
Raiders defense steps up in win over Cardinals - Video
The Oakland Raiders came away with a preseason 33-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto and Raiders beat writer for the Las Vegas Review-Journal Myles Simmons discuss three takeaways from the win.
Vegas Nation Mailbag August 15, 2019
The Review-Journal's Heidi Fang and Ed Graney are back for a new rendition of the Vegas Nation mailbag! Send in your Raiders questions, and they'll answer them live on the stream.
Derek Carr and Jon Gruden talk Antonio Brown Return - VIDEO
Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr talks to the media about Antonio Brown's return to Napa. Head Coach Jon Gruden talks roster cuts and Brown's appearance. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Training Camp Day 12 Wrap Up - VIDEO
Michael and Myles discuss Antonio Brown's surprise appearance at Raiders Training Camp. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Antonio Brown Full Press Conference - VIDEO
Raiders Wide Receiver Antonio Brown showed up late to Tuesday's practice in Napa, California and addressed his current situations in the Raiders press conference. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Preseason Game 1 Wrap Up - VIDEO
Heidi, Adam and Michael discuss everything that happened during the Raiders first and final preseason game in Oakland,CA (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Gruden talks preseason excitement, Peterman and Doss TD connection
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden talks about the competition and excitement of preseason games. Nathan Peterman and Keelan Doss talk about their touchdown connection in Doss' hometown. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant celebrates naming deal with tailgate party
Allegiant Air employees celebrate with a tailgate party after the company’s naming deal with the Raiders for the new Las Vegas stadium.
A look at the Raiders headquarters under construction in Henderson
Don Webb, chief operating officer of the LV Stadium Co., gives the Review-Journal a tour of the Raiders headquarters under construction in Henderson. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts views Las Vegas stadium as opportunity
MGM Resorts International intends to offer tailgating experiences at its resorts before and after events at Raiders stadium. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warm up prior to an NFL preseason football game ...
2019 NFL playoff prop bets
By / RJ

The Oakland Raiders are 5-1 underdogs at the Westgate sportsbook to make the NFL playoffs this season and minus 700 favorites to miss the postseason.