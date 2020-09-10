82°F
Raiders' Derek Carr ready to take big step forward

September 10, 2020 - 12:45 pm
 

Derek Carr is heading into his seventh NFL season. But for the first time in his career, he gets a third straight year with the same head coach and offensive coordinator.

That level of stability is a luxury Carr has not yet enjoyed with the Raiders. And it could be a major reason Carr and the Raiders finally turn the corner.

“My progressions are better. I’m making decisions faster,” Carr said.

All of which ties into his quest to continue to improve. His first two seasons under Gruden produced seasons of throwing for more than 4,000 yards while completing better than 69 percent of his passes.

Now, coupled with a rebuilt roster that supplies him with talent all over the field, he believes he can take it to another level and in the process lift the Raiders up with him. They are 39-55 with Carr as their starting quarterback, a win-loss ratio that has to improve.

Part of that starts with Carr.

“There are things that Derek Carr needs to get better at this year,” he said, referring to himself in the third person. “There are things I needed to get better at last year. And it’s kind of fun and exciting that even in your seventh year of doing it, that you continue to strive … you continually see yourself getting better every day. It’s fun.”

One area where the Raiders would like to see him improve is making plays with his legs.

“Can he be more creative?” offensive coordinator Greg Olson asked.”When a play breaks down, can you get out and create and be the play after the play call? … That’s been an emphasis. He sees it. He’s athletic enough that he can create with his legs, so we are just working on him to create more outside the pocket.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter

