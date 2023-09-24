Raiders designate backup quarterback for Steelers game

Rookie Aidan O’Connell will be the emergency quarterback for the Raiders against the Steelers during “Sunday Night Football.”

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) directs the offense during a preseason NFL Football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

For the third straight week, the Raiders have designated rookie Aidan O’Connell as their emergency quarterback. O’Connell is eligible to play against the Steelers only if starter Jimmy Garoppolo and backup Brian Hoyer are injured during the game and unable to play.

While O’Connell will be dressed for Sunday night’s game, he does not count against the Raiders game-day roster.

Meanwhile, Raiders rookie defensive end Tyree Wilson, who missed two days of practice last week with an illness, has been cleared to play as has wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who missed last Sunday’s game against the Bills with a concussion.

The Raiders inactive for Sunday are safety Chris Smith, linebacker Amari Burney, defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera and wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson.

