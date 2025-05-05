Raiders ‘do-it-all’ rookie ready to help at WR, special teams, even QB

The Raiders added a versatile offensive weapon in the sixth round of this year’s NFL draft, one they hope can help them in a variety of ways.

Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott throws a pass against North Dakota State during the first half of the FCS Championship NCAA college football game, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott, center, runs past Oregon State linebacker Kyrei Fisher-Morris, left, and linebacker Riley Sharp during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott gestures after throwing a touchdown against North Dakota State during the second half of the FCS Championship NCAA college football game, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. North Dakota State won 35-32. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The Raiders raised some eyebrows when they selected Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott in the sixth round of the NFL draft April 26.

The team did need a prospect to develop behind veteran Geno Smith. But no one imagined the Raiders would zero in on Mellott, a 5-foot-11 passer from a FCS school.

Unless, of course, the team didn’t view him as a quarterback. At least one general manager on another NFL team, who said Mellott was his “favorite player in the draft,” didn’t.

“Tommy Mellott is Julian Edelman,” the general manager said.

The Raiders gave an indication they feel the same way about Mellott by selecting North Dakota State quarterback Cam Miller, a more traditional passer and Mellott’s college rival, two picks later.

The team has broader visions for Mellott, much like the Patriots did with Edelman when they selected him in the seventh round of the 2009 draft. The former Kent State quarterback became an excellent receiver and the MVP of Super Bowl 53.

The Raiders, like New England did with Edelman, want to transform Mellott into a player that can help them in different ways. That could mean putting him on punt and kickoff returns and coverage, as well as using him as a receiver, running back or quarterback on offense.

“I wouldn’t pigeonhole him right now,” Raiders college scouting director Brandon Yeargan said. “I would say we view him as a receiver that’s going to have a lot of value in the kicking game, potentially as a returner, as a cover player, maybe play some quarterback, too. We’re looking (at him) really as an athlete/receiver, but he’s a unique guy.”

Impressive skill set

Mellott caught the attention of several NFL scouts and coaches with a electrifying pro day at Montana State on April 4.

He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds, posted a 41-inch vertical jump and recorded a 10 feet, 4-inch broad jump. He threw passes as a quarterback and then caught them as a receiver.

Bobcats coach Brent Vigen watched it all unfold like a proud father.

“They were pretty captivated, and that’s ultimately what I wanted to see more than anything,” Vigen said. “Were they talking among themselves? Are they watching all this and taking it all in?”

Mellott’s wide receiver workout definitely turned heads.

It was clear he was a good athlete. But what was notable was the way he grabbed passes without a problem. He spent three months working on his game leading up to the draft, which included a stint in Southern California developing his receiving skills.

It paid off at his pro day.

“That was a hurdle he had to climb that particular day,” Vigen said. “And he did that and then some.”

Raiders’ interest

The Raiders were captivated by Mellott’s workout, but tried to keep their affection for him on the down low. It makes sense they were interested, though.

Special teams coordinator Tom McMahon is a native of Helena, Montana, and played and coached at nearby Carroll College. He was well aware of the young star at Montana State, nicknamed “Tommy Touchdown” by fans. One of the first calls Mellott took after being drafted was from McMahon.

New offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, one of the game’s most innovative minds, also had to be excited about a versatile piece like Mellott that he could use in different ways.

“I think (they can be) as creative as they want to get (with Mellott),” Vigen said. “And I know coach Kelly is one of the most creative minds in this game.”

Ready to go

Mellott is prepared for whatever comes his way.

He’s grown into one of Montana’s most beloved figures. He starred at Butte High before turning Montana State into a FCS power.

He finished his college career with the second-most wins by a starting quarterback in Bobcats history (33). He also ranks second in rushing touchdowns (43), third in rushing yards (3,517), fifth in passing touchdowns (53) and fifth in passing yards (5,810).

He became the first Montana State player to win the Walton Payton Award as the best offensive player in the FCS. He also led the Bobcats to the FCS title game in 2022 and 2025, but they lost both times to Miller and North Dakota State.

He did all that while lining up wherever Montana State needed him to. That makes him ready to take on whatever the Raiders ask of him.

“My entire career in college, to be honest with you, has kind of been a do-it-all individual as well,” Mellott said. “And so that’s what I’m going to be about when I get down to Las Vegas, is just a do-it-all kind of guy who’s going to obviously perfect his craft, whatever is expected of me, and do that and more.”

