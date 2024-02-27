Raiders don’t ‘anticipate’ using franchise tag on star RB

Raiders general manager Tom Telesco said Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine that the team hopes to re-sign running back Josh Jacobs to a long-term deal.

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco speaks during a press conference at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS — As expected, the Raiders are unlikely to use the franchise tag on running back Josh Jacobs or any of their other pending free agents, general manager Tom Telesco said Tuesday.

“I do not anticipate using the tag,” Telesco said from the NFL scouting combine.

Telesco did say the Raiders are hopeful of re-signing Jacobs to a long-term deal and that he wants to prioritize the club “taking care of our own.”

Jacobs, 26, was given the franchise tag last season and played on a one-year, $11.79 million contract. He would make $13.67 million on the franchise tag this season.

Telesco also indicated the Raiders are not interested in trading star wide receiver Davante Adams. When asked what he would say if a team called about Adams, Telesco said: “I’d tell them he’s a Raider.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

