64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders don’t ‘anticipate’ using franchise tag on star RB

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 27, 2024 - 10:57 am
 
Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco speaks during a press conference at the NFL scout ...
Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco speaks during a press conference at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS — As expected, the Raiders are unlikely to use the franchise tag on running back Josh Jacobs or any of their other pending free agents, general manager Tom Telesco said Tuesday.

“I do not anticipate using the tag,” Telesco said from the NFL scouting combine.

Telesco did say the Raiders are hopeful of re-signing Jacobs to a long-term deal and that he wants to prioritize the club “taking care of our own.”

Jacobs, 26, was given the franchise tag last season and played on a one-year, $11.79 million contract. He would make $13.67 million on the franchise tag this season.

Telesco also indicated the Raiders are not interested in trading star wide receiver Davante Adams. When asked what he would say if a team called about Adams, Telesco said: “I’d tell them he’s a Raider.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
Telles’ defense pushes to obtain recording of death threat sent to reporter
Telles’ defense pushes to obtain recording of death threat sent to reporter
Sick New World festival artists add sideshows on Strip
Sick New World festival artists add sideshows on Strip
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Shadow Ridge’s Kyla Moore
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Shadow Ridge’s Kyla Moore
Southern Nevada’s PGA Tour players finish West Coast swing
Southern Nevada’s PGA Tour players finish West Coast swing
Upcoming HBO film salutes driver killed at LVMS
Upcoming HBO film salutes driver killed at LVMS
New three-day emo/indie rock fest coming to Vegas
New three-day emo/indie rock fest coming to Vegas