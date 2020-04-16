Raiders don’t need a safety, but may still target one in draft

The Raiders brought in two safeties during free agency to lessen their need at the position, but they still may invest in that spot in the draft.

When the Raiders’ free-agent deal with cornerback Eli Apple fell through, they immediately signed free agent Damarious Randall, who is slated to start at free safety opposite Johnathan Abram, the second-year strong safety who missed all but the first game of his rookie season with a shoulder injury.

That shuffling could change the direction the Raiders go in next week’s draft.

With Randall and Abram the presumed starters and free agent pickup Jeff Heath and veteran holdover Erik Harris the primary backups, the Raiders now are in good shape at the top of their safety depth chart. Third-year special teams ace Dallin Leavitt is also on the roster, as is Lamarcus Joyner, who primarily played slot corner last season but has experience playing safety.

Among them, Randall, Heath and Harris bring 98 games of starting experience at safety, with Heath and Harris combining for 72 starts. Throw in Joyner, who started 27 games at safety for the Los Angeles Rams between 2017 and 2018, and the Raiders have ample coverage in case of an injury or if Abram isn’t ready to be a full-time NFL starter.

With safety eliminated as a daunting need, the Raiders don’t have to reach at that position in the draft, especially not with their 12th and 19th picks in the first round. But that doesn’t mean the Raiders will neglect safety,

If they remain true to their draft board, it’s conceivable they still will invest in a player at that position if he is the highest-rated. There are intriguing safety prospects who should be available at No. 19 or, in case they trade back, later in the draft.

Here are some names to keep in mind:

Xavier McKinney, Alabama

McKinney is an interesting prospect due to his cover skills and experience playing in the slot, near the line of scrimmage and at free safety. He is productive at all three positions.

The flexibility that creates means he can be deployed in a variety of roles and sub-packages. The safety position is moving in that direction, with versatile defenders like Rams star John Johnson being utilized at corner in goal-line situations, as a run stuffer or pass defender from the slot, or as a deep center fielder.

Given the talented pass-catching tight ends the Raiders face in the AFC West and the wide variety of offensive schemes they encounter, a Swiss army knife like McKinney could be a valuable player.

Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne

A Division II standout who looked like a man playing against boys, Dugger’s biggest challenge will be proving his production at Lenoir-Rhyne will transition to the NFL. He has all the physical requirements to excel at the next level, both in coverage and as a physical run stopper. And his engineering background helps in deciphering things as they unfold on the field.

He plays with a fury, but it’s controlled rather than on edge. Dugger was productive in the return game and should see an NFL field early in that role. But his rare combination of athletic ability and versatility gives him a chance to be a force on defense.

Grant Delpit, LSU

Delpit was on his way to becoming a highly coveted NFL prospect after a dynamic year in 2018, but he took a tumble after turning in a disappointing season in 2019. He is big and physical and his coverage skills were evident in 2018, But technique, fundamental and angle issues caused tackling issues last year.

If it’s only a matter of coaching him up, he has all the necessary size and physical tools to develop into a good player. But on Delpit, there is some buyer beware.

Others:

Ashtyn Davis, Cal: A track scholarship got him to Cal before walking onto the football team. He can do it all athletically, but is still raw on the football field. He has many of the attributes NFL teams covet, but it might take him some time to develop them..

Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota: The son of the former NFL great by the same name, Winfield comes in a small package at 5-foot-9, but it’s never been an issue for him on the football field. He brings it. However, he isn’t an exceptional athlete and that could hurt him in coverage.

Terrell Burgess, Utah: A former cornerback who didn’t play safety until his senior year, Burgess is still developing as a player. Few work harder in the classroom, so he goes into games as prepared as anyone.

He isn’t the fastest player, and that sometimes shows up in coverage,. But his work ethic and discipline mean he’ll be where he needs to be to makes plays more often than not.

