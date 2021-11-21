Raiders down linebacker, cornerback against Bengals
The Raiders will officially be without linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, cornerback Keisean Nixon and running back Jalen Richard against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
Nixon and Kwiatkoski are inactive because of ankle injuries while Richard is out with a rib injury.
Among the other players inactive are defensive end Malcolm Koonce, offensive tackle Jackson Barton and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers.
