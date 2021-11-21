69°F
Raiders

Raiders down linebacker, cornerback against Bengals

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2021 - 11:46 am
 
Las Vegas Raiders' Keisean Nixon (22) and Nick Kwiatkoski (44) are carted off the field during ...
Las Vegas Raiders' Keisean Nixon (22) and Nick Kwiatkoski (44) are carted off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants won 23-16.(AP Photo/John Munson)

The Raiders will officially be without linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, cornerback Keisean Nixon and running back Jalen Richard against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Nixon and Kwiatkoski are inactive because of ankle injuries while Richard is out with a rib injury.

Among the other players inactive are defensive end Malcolm Koonce, offensive tackle Jackson Barton and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.

