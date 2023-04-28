84°F
Raiders News

Raiders draft Alabama defensive tackle in 3rd round

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2023 - 4:37 pm
 
Updated April 28, 2023 - 6:47 pm
Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indi ...
Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs past Boston College defensive back Jaiden Woodbey ...
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs past Boston College defensive back Jaiden Woodbey (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
FILE - Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in ...
FILE - Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. This year’s draft class features an abundance of tight ends, and some are even calling it better than the bumper crop of 2017. “The tight end group is the best I’ve seen in the last 10 years,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah proclaimed.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
Tight end Michael Mayer runs a drill during Notre Dame's NFL football Pro Day in South Bend, In ...
Tight end Michael Mayer runs a drill during Notre Dame's NFL football Pro Day in South Bend, Ind., Friday, March 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Tight end Michael Mayer talks to reporters during Notre Dame's NFL football Pro Day in South Be ...
Tight end Michael Mayer talks to reporters during Notre Dame's NFL football Pro Day in South Bend, Ind., Friday, March 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The Raiders have selected Alabama defensive tackle Byron Young with the 70th overall pick in the third round of Friday’s NFL draft.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 295-pound Young played four seasons at Alabama and finished his career with 130 tackles, including 20 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks.

In the second round, the Raiders selected Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer with the 35th pick overall.

The Raiders traded up with the Colts to take Mayer, giving up the 38th and 141st picks.

Mayer was a three-year starter at Notre Dame and finished his career with 180 catches for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns in 36 games. The 6-foot-4-inch, 239-pound Mayer, considered a first-round talent, is a prolific pass catcher and is expected to immediately challenge for playing time alongside Auston Hooper and O.J. Howard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

