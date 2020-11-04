Raiders’ draft class has been up, down, injured and AWOL

If Damon Arnette and Bryan Edwards are back Sunday, it means the Raiders will have the bulk of their draft class intact for the first time in more than a month.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) stretches during a practice session at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette looks on as the team stretches at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

As the Raiders went through the conditioning and stretching phase of practice on Wednesday, rookie wide receiver Bryan Edwards looked healthy and active as he bounced around the field doing sprint and agility work.

It was a strong signal that Edwards, a third-round pick out of South Carolina, was closing in on a return after missing the last four games with an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, across the field rookie cornerback Damon Arnette made his first appearance at practice since suffering a setback with his fractured right thumb that ultimately required surgery to repair. Arnette was not in full uniform Wednesday and for now remains on the injured reserve list.

Nevertheless, the Raiders are hopeful he can return in time for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

If he and Edwards are back, it means the Raiders will have the bulk of their draft class intact for the first time in more than a month. If not, it will mean the continuation of an up- and-down season for a 2020 draft class that has dealt with more than its share of injuries.

Here midway through the season is a look at what went right for the Raiders on draft night and what went wrong.

First Round

WR Henry Ruggs, Alabama — In desperate need of an impact wide receiver, the Raiders could have gone in three directions at No. 12, with Ruggs’Alabama teammate Jerry Jeudy and Oklahoma’s Cee Dee Lamb also on the board.

Ruggs, though, brought a differentiating element with his elite speed. That, coupled with his potential to grow and mature as a wide receiver and his ability to be a willing blocker ultimately made the difference.

The speed is definitely reflected in the 22 yards per catch Ruggs is averaging, which includes two catches for 118 yards, including a 72-yard touchdown pass, in the big win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

On the other hand, Ruggs has just 10 catches over his five games — he missed two games due to various leg issues — and hasn’t settled in yet as a focal point of the Raiders’ offense.

But while his impact hasn’t quite materialized in sheer numbers, the Raiders are pleased with his progress, his willingness to be an effective blocker and how the presence of his speed helps open the field for teammates.

Assessment: A hit

CB Damon Arnette, Ohio State — Thought to be a bit of a reach at No. 19, Arnette was a day one starter opposite second-year cornerback Trayvon Mullen and was on his way to a promising rookie season prior to the setback with the fractured thumb.

His absence has certainly been felt as it has forced the Raiders to turn to less capable backups who have struggled in pass coverage.

Arnette remains a work in progress — he ranks 56th among cornerbacks, according to Pro Football Focus — but he brings a swagger to the Raiders’ defense that is noticeable. Plus, his play was on the upswing at the time of his injury.

Along with Mullen, he gives the Raiders a young, talented cornerback tandem to build around.

Assessment: A hit.

Third Round

RB Lynn Bowden, Kentucky — The draft goes sideways a bit at this point. Bowden, who the Raiders took with the 80th pick, was touted as a multi-talented weapon able to draw on his college experience as a wide receiver and quarterback to play a wild-card role in their offense. But he never took off in training camp.

The Raiders, clearly disappointed, unloaded him to the Miami Dolphins for a fourth-round pick just before the start of the season. It was a concession that they might have overthought things, especially considering they were asking Bowden to learn an entirely new position in the NFL.

With the Dolphins, Bowden has four carries for five yards and a touchdown.

Assessment: A big miss

WR Bryan Edwards —The Raiders doubled down at wide receiver with the selection of Edwards at No. 81, adding a big, physical target to complement the speedy Ruggs.

Edwards was a big hit in training camp, and a season-ending injury to veteran Tyrell Williams opened the door to a starting job.

Edwards injured his ankle on his best play of the season, getting tackled awkwardly after a 34-yard completion in Week 3 against New England. That has cost him the last four games, although he seems to be closing in on a return, potentially this week.

While the injury has cut down his impact, Edwards showed enough during his time on the field to show he has a bright future.

Assessment: A hit

LB Tanner Muse, Clemson — Touted as a highly athletic defensive prospect, Muse, who the Raiders took with the 100th pick, looked conspicuously slow and hesitant while making the move from college safety to NFL linebacker during training camp.

As it turns out, he was dealing with an injured toe that landed him on the injured reserve list at the conclusion of training camp. After trying to work his way back over the last eight weeks, Muse finally opted for surgery to fix this issue and will be lost for the season.

The former Clemson standout is expected to make a full recovery in time for camp next season, at which time he can resume his transition to linebacker. The Raiders still have high hopes for him, but it is imperative he gets back the speed and explosion they were so enamored with during the draft process.

Assessment: A miss (for now)

Fourth Round

OG John Simpson, Clemson — The Raiders envisioned Simpson, who the Raiders took with the 109th pick, as a future starter, although expectations for this year were low. That all changed with all the various injuries along the Raiders’ offensive line. As a result, Simpson has been forced into duty and played 151 snaps between right and left tackle.

Not surprisingly, Simpson has struggled. He’s been flagged for three penalties and allowed one sack, three quarterback hits and 12 pressures.

Assessment: A miss

CB Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech — The Raiders felt they got a steal in Robertson with the 129th pick. He’s a feisty, tenacious pass and run defender. The plan was to groom him inside as a slot corner. There was some hope early on that he would challenge Lamarcus Joyner for playing time.

That has not happened. Robertson has played just 29 snaps through the first seven games.

Robertson has a long way to go, which is understandable given his draft status.

Assessment: A miss

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.