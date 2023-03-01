Raiders draft could be altered by Jalen Carter arrest warrant

Georgia’s Jalen Carter left the NFL scouting combine after an arrest warrant was issued for him in connection with his role in a deadly car crash.

FILE - Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter speaks during media day ahead of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. Carter, projected as one of the top players in next month's NFL draft, has been charged with reckless driving and racing in conjunction with the crash that killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has issued an arrest warrant, obtained Wednesday, March 1, by The Associated Press, which alleges Carter was racing his 2021 Jeep Trackhawk against the 2021 Ford Expedition driven by the recruiting staffer, 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy, which led to the Jan. 15 wreck. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

FILE - Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) is sacked by Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) and linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Athens, Ga. Georgia plays Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — In a stunning turn of events on Wednesday, the top of next April’s NFL draft was rocked to its core. And the ripple effect will almost certainly impact the Raiders’ draft plans.

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, the prohibitive first pick overall should the Bears hold onto that draft spot, abruptly left the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis on Wednesday morning after an arrest warrant was issued for him in connection with a deadly car crash that took the life of his Bulldogs teammate Devin Willock and Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.

The warrant, which was issued by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, accuses Carter of reckless driving and racing.

In a statement, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said:

“As a result of the ongoing investigation into the January 15, 2023, fatal crash that occurred in the 900 block Barnett Shoals Road, the Athens Clarke-Country Police Department has secured arrest warrants for Jalen Carter, 21, for Reckless Driving and Racing,” the statement read.

“The investigation found that Chandler LeCroy, driver of the 2021 Ford Expedition, and Jalen Carter, driver of a 2021 Jeep Trackhawk, were operating their vehicles in a manner consistent shortly after leaving the downtown Athens area at about 2:30 AM. The evidence demonstrated both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists and drove at high rates of speed in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other.

“Evidence indicated that shortly before the crash the Expedition was traveling at about 104 miles per hour. The toxicology report indicated that LeCroy’s blood alcohol concentration was .197 at the time of the crash. Investigators determined that alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving and speed were significant contributing factors to the crash. The case will be given to the Solicitor General’s Office.”

According to a story in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Carter initially told the police he was nearly a mile away when the crash happened. He later changed that story to say he was behind the other vehicle and could see its taillights. Finally, Carter said he was alongside the car when it crashed.

The Raiders, who hold the seventh overall pick in the draft, are not necessarily in position to select Carter. But should he take a draft tumble as a result of his role in the crash, it could mean a player the Raiders are targeting at their spot might be selected before their turn comes up.

And if Carter falls to the Raiders’ spot, their recent history with Henry Ruggs would give them major pause to draft him. Ruggs, who the Raiders selected with the 11th overall pick in the 2020 draft, was arrested two years later on charges of DUI resulting in the death of a young Las Vegas woman, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm and a misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm while under the influence.

The Carter news broke about a half-hour before Carter was scheduled to speak to the media in Indianapolis. By the time his turn to speak came up at 10:30 am ET, he had already left the combine.

