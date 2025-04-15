Raiders draft preview: Could SEC LBs be worth trading down for?

The Raiders lost two starting linebackers in free agency this offseason, so they could have their eye on some of this year’s draft prospects.

Notre Dame linebacker Jack Kiser (24), left, throws oranges to his teammates after winning the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game against Penn State, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell (11) signals to the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

The Raiders lost starting linebackers Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo in free agency this offseason. The replacements they brought in — Elandon Roberts and Devin White — are both on one-year contracts.

That makes it seem likely they have their eyes on some prospects that could help plug the holes in the middle of their defense.

This draft, which begins April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, is expected to be deep in potential starters at linebacker. That means the Raiders could wait until the second or third round to address one of their largest needs.

Here is a look at where the team stands at linebacker and how it could approach the position in the draft:

Current depth chart

Elandon Roberts, Devin White, Tommy Eichenberg, Jackson Mitchell, Kana’i Mauga, Amari Burney, Amari Gainer, Brandon Smith

Level of need: High

Roberts and White are capable of providing solid play for the Raiders. But they’re short-term solutions and the options behind them have limited experience.

That means it’s crucial for the team to find a player who can compete for playing time right away or at least be a capable backup in case injuries arise.

First-round prospects to watch: Jalon Walker, Georgia; Jihaad Campbell, Alabama.

Walker and Campbell don’t seem like options for the Raiders with the sixth overall pick.

If the team trades down, however, both would be solid additions to coach Pete Carroll’s defense.

Campbell, 21, led Alabama in tackles (117), tackles for loss (11½) and sacks (five) last season. Walker, 21, is a movable chess piece that can line up at inside linebacker, outside linebacker or edge rusher. Carroll loves players like that.

Second-to-third-round prospects: Carson Schwesinger, UCLA; Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma; Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon; Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia; Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina.

The Raiders have been linked to Schwesinger, who played under new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly at UCLA. He could make sense for the team’s second-round pick at 37th overall.

Schwesinger, 22, had 90 tackles last season and showed an ability to make plays sideline to sideline. He projects to be an every-down player in the NFL.

Fourth- through seventh-round prospects: Cody Simon, Ohio State; Jack Kiser, Notre Dame; Teddye Buchanan, California; Shemar James, Florida; Nick Martin, Oklahoma State; Chris Paul Jr., Ole Miss; Kobe King, Penn State; Barrett Carter, Clemson; Kain Medrano, UCLA; Cody Lindenberg, Minnesota; Eugene Asante, Auburn; Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State; Jalen McLeod, Auburn; Francisco Mauigoa, Miami; Jackson Woodard, UNLV; Jay Higgins, Iowa; Carson Bruener, Washington; Jailin Walker, Indiana; Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Kentucky; Chandler Martin, Memphis

Kiser and Buchanan are two names to watch.

Buchanan has been linked to the Raiders throughout the draft process, while Kiser’s smarts stand out. Each would be a strong pick on the third day of the draft.

Kiser, 24, was an every-down player by his senior year and finished with a career-high 90 tackles.

Buchanan, 22, was a star at UC Davis before transferring to Cal for his final year of college football. He totaled 114 tackles and five sacks last season.

