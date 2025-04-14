Raiders draft preview: Defensive end could be luxury pick

The Raiders have Maxx Crosby, one of the NFL’s best defensive ends who recently signed a massive contract extension, but they should be looking for help at the position.

Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Stewart runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

The Raiders’ Maxx Crosby is one of the NFL’s best defensive players, but the search for a bookend defensive end has been a work in progress.

Malcolm Koonce broke out in the second half of the 2023 season only to miss all of last season with a knee injury.

The team invested a top-10 pick on Tyree Wilson two years ago, but he has yet to live up to the astronomical expectations.

Charles Snowden flashed ability last season and is back in the mix.

The Raiders should be looking at the NFL draft to improve the position and make Crosby even more dangerous. It also would help a secondary that is still a work in progress.

It’s part of what general manager John Spytek was referring to at the scouting combine when he explained his philosophy of not letting a specific need dictate the direction of the draft if he believes the team can add a game-changer.

“We’re not going to pass on elite talent because we maybe have a couple guys at that spot, but we’re certainly not going to just force picks because we need a player, whether the public thinks that or we think that,” Spytek said.

So the Raiders could be in the market for one of the explosive playmakers on the edge when the draft begins April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Here’s where they stand at defensive end and how they could approach the position in the draft:

Current depth chart

Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce, Tyree Wilson, Charles Snowden, Andre Carter II, David Agoha, Ovie Oghoufo

Level of need: Moderate

There were a few tense moments early in the offseason when there was speculation Crosby could leave and this would become the Raiders’ top area of need.

A massive extension that locks him up long term changed that and gave the organization certainty with an elite pass rusher and team leader.

Retaining Koonce in free agency was a big win, but it’s unclear how quickly he will regain his late 2003 form. If healthy, he could make a major impact.

And there’s a chance Wilson could finally take a step forward.

But if the Raiders have a high-end talent fall to them at the position, there should be nothing stopping them from making the selection.

Depth and development should be priorities at some point, too.

First-round prospects to watch:

Abdul Carter, Penn State; James Pearce Jr., Tennessee; Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M; Mykel Williams, Georgia; Mike Green, Marshall

Carter might be the best overall prospect in the draft, but he most likely will be gone when the Raiders pick at No. 6.

None of the other prospects on this list warrant the sixth pick. Green could be particularly intriguing if he falls to the second round. He excelled when he stepped up in competitione and is strong against the run and rushing the passer.

Second- to third-round prospects:

Nic Scourton, Texas A&M; Jack Sawyer, Ohio State; JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State; Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss; Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College; Jordan Burch, Oregon; Landon Jackson, Arkansas; Josaiah Stewart, Michigan; Kyle Kennard, South Carolina

The middle of this class is pretty loaded and might be where the Raiders invest a pick.

Ezeiruaku, who had 16½ sacks last season, could be the most intriguing prospect. That production is largely a result of a full repertoire of pass-rush moves. There are questions in the run game, but he should be an impactful third-down player from the start. Kennard is another player who should contribute immediately.

Jackson was great at the Senior Bowl and plays with relentless effort.

Fourth- through seventh-round prospects:

Bradyn Swinson, LSU; Jared Ivey, Ole Miss; Ashton Gillotte, Louisville; Sai’vion Jones, LSU; Kaimon Rucker, North Carolina; Tyler Baron; Miami; Elijah Roberts, SMU; Tyler Batty, BYU; Fadil Diggs, Syracuse; Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech; Ahmed Hassanein, Boise State; Sean Martin, West Virginia; Jah Joyner, Minnesota

The defensive end class is one of the most debated positions with prospect grades all over the map and little consensus among media evaluators.

Expect to see teams make selections out of whack with the consensus.

Ivey is a good scheme fit for the Raiders who plays hard and smart. He would be viewed much differently if he possessed elite burst and athleticism.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.