Raiders draft preview: Depth, development in plans for offensive line

The Raiders are likely to use at least one pick in the NFL draft on an offensive lineman, but they probably don’t need to invest a premium pick on the position.

Oregon offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr., left, runs a position drill with Ajani Cornelius, right, at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Ohio State offensive lineman Josh Simmons participates in a drill during the school's NFL football pro day, Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Former Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker, left, works against former Alabama A&M offensive lineman Carson Vinson during line drills at Alabama's NFL football pro day, Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

It’s no secret new Raiders coach Pete Carroll and new general manager John Spytek believe in building through the trenches.

Spytek even joked about his proclivity to loading up on blockers at the NFL’s annual meetings in Florida last week.

“We have nine draft picks,” he said. “And you know I love offensive linemen.”

So expect the Raiders to invest on the offensive line in the draft, but they are in a pretty good position.

The Raiders have a workable foundation up front and probably would be comfortable, though not thrilled, about starting the season with the current group of starters. So there is no pressing need to use a premium pick.

Still, they need depth and developmental pieces to help bolster the room and probably would feel much better with another potential starting option on the inside.

There is also a chance the brain trust could fall in love with an elite prospect and look to make a big splash in the first round to instantly upgrade the group.

Regardless, the position is likely to be addressed when the draft begins April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Here’s where the Raiders stand on the offensive line and how they could approach those positions:

Current depth chart

OT: Kolton Miller, DJ Glaze, Thayer Munford Jr., Dalton Wagner, Gottlieb Ayedze

IOL: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Dylan Parham, Alex Cappa, Jordan Meredith, Will Putnam

Level of need: Moderately high

Spytek was coy about the center position, indicating there would be an open competition for the starting job after veteran Andre James was released.

But it would be stunning if Powers-Johnson, a second-round pick last season, isn’t snapping the ball in Week 1. Putnam was developing on the practice squad last season and has primarily played center, so there is a chance he could end up there if the Raiders aren’t comfortable with the guard options and would prefer Powers-Johnson to remain there for now.

Cappa, a veteran free-agent signing who is coming off a disappointing season, would otherwise compete with returners Parham and Meredith for the guard spots.

An upgrade could be sought there.

The same could be said at tackle, though Miller is the stalwart anchor of the group on the left side and Glaze had a promising rookie year on the right side last season

Munford has played well at times, but was inconsistent last season and lost his job to Glaze.

First-round prospects to watch:

OT: Will Campbell, LSU; Armand Membou, Missouri; Josh Simmons, Ohio State; Kelvin Banks, Texas

IOL: Tyler Booker, Alabama

The Raiders are selecting too early to consider an interior offensive lineman in the first round unless they trade down.

One of the tackles could be intriguing, particularly Campbell, but there are much more pressing needs.

Second- to third-round prospects:

OT: Josh Conerly, Oregon; Wyatt Milum, West Virginia; Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona; Marcus Mbow, Purdue; Donovan Jackson, Ohio State; Cameron Williams, Texas; Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota; Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College

IOL: Grey Zabel, North Dakota State; Jared Wilson, Georgia; Tate Ratledge, Georgia; Seth McLaughlin, Ohio State; Dylan Fairchild, Georgia

Zabel is a fascinating prospect because he could play anywhere on the line. He might be more valuable as a tackle, but projects as a prototypical guard at the next level and would be a great addition.

Milum could also kick inside, as could several other prospects in a versatile class.

Fourth- through seventh-round prospects:

OT: Charles Grant, William & Mary; Anthony Belton, North Carolina State; Emery Jones Jr., LSU; Hollin Pierce, Rutgers; Logan Brown, Kansas; Chase Lundt, Connecticut; Jack Nelson, Wisconsin

IOL: Miles Frazier, LSU; Jake Majors, Texas; Jackson Slater, Sacramento State; Luke Kandra, Cincinnati, Willie Lampkin, North Carolina; Connor Colby, Iowa; Clay Webb, Jacksonville State; Tyler Cooper, Minnesota

Slater is a name to watch, as he would fit perfectly into what new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly wants to do in the run game.

His tape is tremendous, and he held up on the few occasions when he played against better competition. He’s coming off an injury, though.

This is probably an area to watch for the Raiders to build depth on the offensive line.

