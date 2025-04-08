Raiders draft preview: Is QB still a possibility in 1st round?

The Raiders aren’t opposed to drafting a quarterback even after trading for Geno Smith. Here are some names they’re considering.

As scouts look on, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders takes part in passing drills during the team's NFL football pro day Friday, April 4, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Raiders, by trading for veteran Geno Smith, reduced their need to draft a quarterback this season.

Smith could provide stability for years to come given he agreed to an extension that keeps him under contract through the 2027 campaign. His presence means the Raiders are no longer desperate for an upgrade.

But that doesn’t mean drafting a quarterback has been ruled out.

“We’re going to get a number of years from Geno at his very best. He’s healthy and ready to go. He’s as tuned in as he’s ever been,” coach Pete Carroll said. “But that doesn’t mean that we don’t see a guy — there’s some guys coming out that have got tremendous potential, and we’ll just take a look at each spot and the opportunity that’s presented and the choices that we have. But we’re not excluding taking any position at this time.”

Here is a look at the Raiders’ quarterback situation and how the team could approach the position in the draft:

Current depth chart

Geno Smith, Aidan O’Connell and Carter Bradley.

Level of need: Sneaky high

The Raiders are set right now with Smith, who has won 27 games the last three seasons and made two Pro Bowls. But Smith is 34 years old and not getting any younger. It’s important for the team to add a young prospect it can groom behind him.

First-round prospects to watch: Cam Ward, Miami (Florida); Shedeur Sanders, Colorado; Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

Ward seems like a lock to be selected in the first three picks. Sanders’ draft status is less certain. He could go as early as No. 2 overall to the Browns, but it would not be a surprise if he was available to the Raiders with the sixth overall pick.

Would the team take Sanders if that was the case? It would be tempting, with Smith in place, to add an impact player at another position like Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Michigan cornerback Will Johnson or Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham. But could the Raiders afford to let Sanders slip through their grasp if they believe he could turn into a franchise quarterback?

Dart has been a riser in this draft class but would be a reach at No. 6. The Raiders could try to trade into the back half of the first round if they’re interested in him.

Second- and third-round prospects: Jalen Milroe, Alabama; Tyler Shough, Louisville; Quinn Ewers, Texas; Kyle McCord, Syracuse; Will Howard, Ohio State

The Raiders have studied several of these players closely throughout the draft process. That could be an indication they are looking to add a developmental prospect behind Smith.

Ewers and Milroe would make sense if that was the case. Both are talented passers with strong arms and impressive athletic ability. They need more time to develop, but could become high-end quarterbacks down the road.

Ewers was expected to be in Las Vegas on Tuesday as one of the Raiders’ 30 pre-draft visits.

Howard could also make sense given his history with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. The two won a College Football Playoff national championship together last season at Ohio State. Howard is another player the Raiders have scheduled a pre-draft visit with.

Shough is a quarterback that has turned heads, but he’s an older prospect at 26 years old.

Fourth- through seventh-round prospects: Dillon Gabriel, Oregon; Riley Leonard, Notre Dame; Brady Cook, Missouri; Graham Mertz, Florida; Seth Henigan, Memphis; Kurtis Rourke, Indiana; Cam Miller, North Dakota State

Gabriel, at 5-foot-11, is on the short side for an NFL quarterback, but he can sling the ball.

Leonard is a strong runner at 6-foot-4, 216 pounds but needs more time to improve as a thrower. He could make some sense for the Raiders late in the draft if they don’t pick a quarterback before then.

