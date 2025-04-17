Raiders draft preview: Offseason moves make cornerback glaring need

The Raiders are likely to address the cornerback situation in the NFL draft after releasing a starter this offseason and losing another one in free agency.

Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron (23) makes the catch against Washington during the second half of the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game between Washington and Texas, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. Washington won 37-31. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Michigan defensive back Will Johnson plays against the Texas in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The loss of Nate Hobbs in free agency meant the Raiders would have a hole to fill at cornerback this offseason.

When the organization followed by releasing starter Jack Jones, that need became far more pressing.

Here’s a look at where the Raiders stand at cornerback and how the team could approach the position in the draft, which begins April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin:

Current depth chart

Jakorian Bennett, Decamerion Richardson, Darnay Holmes, Sam Webb, Eric Stokes, M.J. Devonshire, Kyu Blu Kelly

Level of need: High

Bennett took a big step forward last season, and Richardson had promising moments as a rookie. Stokes, a free-agent signee, is a talented former first-round pick who has been limited to 29 games in the past three seasons because of injury.

The rest of the returners are mostly solid depth pieces who continue to develop. This is a group crying for another top-line starter and probably at least one additional quality player.

First-round prospects to watch: Travis Hunter, Colorado; Will Johnson, Michigan; Jahdae Barron, Texas

Hunter is elite, but he won’t be available at pick No. 6. Johnson has gained momentum as a possible match for the Raiders. The defensive MVP of the 2024 national championship game is a smart player who maintains outstanding fundamentals despite his elite size and fluidity.

Barron is a versatile defensive back who could excel for a zone team, particularly away from the boundary.

Second- to third-round prospects: Shavon Revel Jr., East Carolina; Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky; Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame; Trey Amos, Ole Miss; Azareye’h Thomas, Florida State; Darien Porter, Iowa State; Zy Alexander, LSU; Denzel Burke, Ohio State; Dorian Strong, Virginia Tech; Jacob Parrish, Kansas State; Cobee Bryant, Cal

Hairston has been gaining momentum as a late first-round pick and could make an immediate impact as a zone specialist, especially in nickel and dime packages. Amos, conversely, loves to play on an island and use his physicality to win at the line of scrimmage in man coverage.

Parrish, who excels in man coverage and loves to press at the line, could be an intriguing fit. He plays with a great deal of physicality.

Fourth- through seventh-round prospects: Nohl Williams, Cal; Mello Dotson, Kansas; Quincy Riley, Louisville; Tommi Hill, Nebraska; O’Donnell Fortune, South Carolina; Alijah Huzzie, North Carolina; Jason Marshall Jr., Florida; Bilhal Kone, Western Michigan; Justin Walley, Minnesota; Jaylin Smith, USC

Williams spent his first three seasons at UNLV, where he had five interceptions and a forced fumble before going to Cal and improving his stock the past two years. He led the nation with seven interceptions last season and has developed a nose for the ball. He’s not an elite athlete and might need time to develop at the next level, but has shown an ability to excel in multiple schemes.

