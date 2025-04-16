Raiders draft preview: With Moehrig gone, could team add safety?

The Raiders could be on the hunt for a playmaking safety in the NFL draft after seeing starter Tre’von Moehrig leave in free agency this offseason.

DUI trial set for Raiders player who police say was ‘passed out’ in vehicle

National team defensive back Sebastian Castro of Iowa (29) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts (0) celebrates with teammate Armel Mukam (88) during the second half against Georgia in the quarterfinals of a College Football Playoff, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Texas defensive back Andrew Mukuba (4) intercepts a pass intended for Arizona State wide receiver Melquan Stovall (5) during overtime in the quarterfinals of a College Football Playoff game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Atlanta. Texas won 39-31 in two overtime periods. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The Raiders lost safety Tre’von Moehrig in free agency this offseason, but rebounded by signing veteran Jeremy Chinn to a two-year deal.

The team also brought back restricted free agent Isaiah Pola-Mao on a two-year contract.

Adding Chinn and keeping Pola-Mao sets the Raiders up at safety next season and lessens their need to add an immediate starter in the draft, which begins April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. But coach Pete Carroll has indicated the team could use more three-safety looks next year, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he chooses to take one at some point.

Here’s a look at where the Raiders stand at safety and how the team could approach the position in the draft:

Current depth chart

Jeremy Chinn, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Lonnie Johnson Jr., Trey Taylor, Thomas Harper, Chris Smith II

Level of need: Medium

The Raiders have their two starting safeties and believe Johnson, another free-agent addition, can play a role on their defense.

The rest of the group is unproven. Taylor, a 2024 seventh-round pick, and Harper, who went undrafted last year and was claimed off waivers before the start of the season, bring interesting skills to the table. But there’s a chance the Raiders look to add extra pieces.

First-round prospects to watch: Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina; Malaki Starks, Georgia

The Raiders likely won’t take one of the top two safety prospects with the sixth overall pick. But they could come into play if the team trades down.

Emmanwori, 21, is a versatile player and had 88 tackles and four interceptions at South Carolina last season.

Starks, 21, is a big, physical safety that is still working on his coverage skills. He has the potential to be a star at the next level if he straightens some things out.

Second-to-third-round prospects: Xavier Watts, Notre Dame; Kevin Winston Jr., Penn State; Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma; Jonas Sanker, Virginia; Andrew Mukuba, Texas; Lathan Ransom, Ohio State

The Raiders could consider Watts with their second-round pick at No. 37 overall. The 23-year-old had 13 interceptions the last two seasons, which speaks to his playmaking ability.

Winston, 21, was limited to three games last year due to a knee injury. He could still be a strong value pick in the third-round as a run-stuffing safety that’s solid in coverage.

Fourth- through seventh-round prospects: Malachi Moore, Alabama; Jaylen Reed, Penn State; Maxen Hook, Toledo; Dante Trader Jr., Maryland; Marques Sigle, Kansas State; Rayuan Lane III, Navy; Malik Verdon, Iowa State; Kitan Crawford, UNR; R.J. Mickens, Clemson; Alijah Clark, Syracuse; Mike Smith Jr., Eastern Kentucky; Hunter Wohler, Wisconsin; Sebastian Castro, Iowa; Dan Jackson, Georgia; Craig Woodson, Cal

Moore, 23, lined up all over the field at Alabama and had 70 tackles, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and a sack last season.

Adding him in the fourth round would give the Raiders an experienced player they could plug into multiple spots on their defense.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.