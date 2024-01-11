Raiders’ draft spot set, but will a top QB be available?

The first 18 spots of the NFL draft are set, with the rest of the first round determined by playoff results. The Raiders could prioritize a quarterback.

The first 18 spots of the NFL draft are set, with the rest of the first round determined by playoff results.

That means the Raiders will be selecting at No. 13, barring any trades.

What they don’t know is who will be making that pick. Interim general manager Champ Kelly has received interest from around the league, as has interim coach Antonio Pierce.

The two are expected to be seriously considered for the full-time jobs. They went 5-4 after taking over for the fired Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler.

While an encouraging sign for the future, that modicum of success dropped the Raiders to 13th in the draft order. Two more losses could have had them selecting No. 6 and squarely in the mix for one of the top three quarterback prospects.

That’s how important each victory and loss are in the NFL. Of course, the Raiders could have been in the playoffs with two more wins, so it works both ways.

The Raiders finished tied with the Broncos at 8-9 with the same strength of schedule, but will pick one spot behind Denver because they swept the season series.

Could the Raiders still land a top quarterback from that spot? Perhaps. Draft projections are hardly gospel, especially this early in the process. But right now, the top three prospects — Southern California’s Caleb Williams, North Carolina’s Drake Maye and Louisiana State’s Jayden Daniels — probably wouldn’t be available at No. 13.

Then there’s Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who would be a reach at No. 13. But his college coach, Jim Harbaugh, loves McCarthy and might want to draft him should he land in Las Vegas as the Raiders’ coach.

McCarthy’s opposing quarterback in the national championship game, Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., could be on the board at No. 13, too. At 23, Penix is a bit older than most prospects, and his medical reports will be scoured over after an injury-plagued collegiate career.

On talent alone, Penix probably could be a top-five pick.

If the Raiders are out of the first-round quarterback market because their preferred choices are gone, there are several directions they could go with the pick.

While the offensive line was quite good at times, several contract situations could have the Raiders interested in addressing the unit in the draft.

Some of the elite prospects could be long gone, but Georgia’s Amarius Mims and Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga might be available.

The interior of the defensive line could also use a boost. The drum has been beating for Jer’Zhan Newton of Illinois in this space for weeks, and his stock is starting to rise.

Several mock drafts have the Raiders selecting a cornerback in the first round. Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold are names to watch.

First-round draft order after Week 18:

1. Bears (from Panthers, 2-15)

2. Commanders 4-13

3. Patriots 4-13

4. Cardinals 4-13

5. Chargers 5-12

6. Giants 6-11

7. Titans 6-11

8. Falcons 7-10

9. Bears 7-10

10. Jets 7-10

11. Vikings 7-10

12. Broncos 8-9

13. Raiders 8-9

14. Saints 9-8

15. Colts 9-8

16. Seahawks 9-8

17. Jaguars 9-8

18. Bengals 9-8

(Remaining positions determined by playoff results)

19. Packers 9-8

20. Buccaneers 9-8

21. Cardinals (from Texans, 10-7)

22. Rams 10-7

23. Steelers 10-7

24. Dolphins 11-6

25. Eagles 11-6

26. Chiefs 11-6

27. Texans (from Browns, 11-6)

28. Lions 12-5

29. Bills 11-6

30. Cowboys 12-5

31. 49ers 12-5

32. Ravens 13-4

