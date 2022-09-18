Raiders drop home opener against Cardinals in OT
The Raiders dropped their home opener 29-23 in overtime against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday after leading 20-0 at halftime.
Hunter Renfrow fumbled after catching a pass on the Raiders’ first possession, and Arizona’s Byron Murphy Jr. ran the ball back for a game-winning 54-yard touchdown.
Derek Carr threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns.
In his Allegiant Stadium debut, wide receiver Davante Adams caught a touchdown. Darren Waller also caught a touchdown.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
