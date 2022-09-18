92°F
Raiders

Raiders drop home opener against Cardinals in OT

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2022 - 4:57 pm
 
Updated September 18, 2022 - 5:15 pm
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) splits the defense of Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) splits the defense of Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Nick Vigil (59) during the first half of their NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against ...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Arizona Cardinals during the first half of NFL game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) goes up high to Catcha touchdown pass over Arizona Cardina ...
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) goes up high to Catcha touchdown pass over Arizona Cardinals linebacker Ezekiel Turner (47) during the first half of their NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) tries to get away from Arizona Cardinals li ...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) tries to get away from Arizona Cardinals linebacker Victor Dimukeje (52) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is pumped after another score versus the Arizona Cardinals d ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is pumped after another score versus the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of their NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders fans share a drink after another score versus the Arizona Cardinals during the first ha ...
Raiders fans share a drink after another score versus the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of their NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders fans Carlos Aragon, left, and Willam Flores, right, pose for a photo with Arizona Cardi ...
Raiders fans Carlos Aragon, left, and Willam Flores, right, pose for a photo with Arizona Cardinals fan Dan Gastelum prior to an NFL game between Raiders and Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Family and friends of deceased Raiders fan Sylvia Menchaca-Segura gather in the parking lot dur ...
Family and friends of deceased Raiders fan Sylvia Menchaca-Segura gather in the parking lot during a balloon release ceremony before the first half of the Raiders versus Arizona Cardinals NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A ribbon in honor of deceased Raiders fan Sylvia Menchaca-Segura is worn by a friend during a b ...
A ribbon in honor of deceased Raiders fan Sylvia Menchaca-Segura is worn by a friend during a balloon release ceremony before the first half of the Raiders versus Arizona Cardinals NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders fan Pati McGaffigan "MASKARAIDER" walks at a tailgate area out side of Allegi ...
Raiders fan Pati McGaffigan "MASKARAIDER" walks at a tailgate area out side of Allegiant Stadium prior to an NFL game between Raiders and Arizona Cardinals, on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Members of Banda Desierto play for the fans in a tailgating area before the first half of the R ...
Members of Banda Desierto play for the fans in a tailgating area before the first half of the Raiders versus Arizona Cardinals NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Arizona Cardinals fan Holland Raiders walks at a tailgate area out side of Allegiant Stadium pr ...
Arizona Cardinals fan Holland Raiders walks at a tailgate area out side of Allegiant Stadium prior to an NFL game between Raiders and Arizona Cardinals, on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Arizona Cardinals fan Anthony Cien is surrounded by Raiders fans at a tailgate area out side of ...
Arizona Cardinals fan Anthony Cien is surrounded by Raiders fans at a tailgate area out side of Allegiant Stadium prior to an NFL game between Raiders and Arizona Cardinals, on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
A giant U.S. flag is displayed during the opening ceremony of an NFL game between Raiders and A ...
A giant U.S. flag is displayed during the opening ceremony of an NFL game between Raiders and Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Raiders dropped their home opener 29-23 in overtime against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday after leading 20-0 at halftime.

Hunter Renfrow fumbled after catching a pass on the Raiders’ first possession, and Arizona’s Byron Murphy Jr. ran the ball back for a game-winning 54-yard touchdown.

Derek Carr threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns.

In his Allegiant Stadium debut, wide receiver Davante Adams caught a touchdown. Darren Waller also caught a touchdown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

THE LATEST
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) reaches for the ball for an interception ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 2
By / RJ

Systemplays.com handicapper Doug Fitz (@fitz_doug) analyzes every NFL Week 2 game, with trends and final scores.

Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis claps on the sidelines during the second half in Game 2 of a WN ...
Mark Davis chooses Aces over Raiders on Sunday
By / RJ

Mark Davis, owner of the Raiders and Aces, will be in Connecticut as the Aces try to win the WNBA title while the Raiders play the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

 
‘Sniper’ Daniel Carlson a reliable weapon for Raiders
By / RJ

Some NFL fan bases sweat and worry every time their kickers is on the field to try a field goal. That’s certainly not the case for the Raiders, who have one of the game’s best in Daniel Carlson.