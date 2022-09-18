Raiders drop home opener against Cardinals in OT

The Raiders dropped their home opener 29-23 in overtime against the Cardinals on Sunday after leading 20-0 at halftime.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) splits the defense of Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Nick Vigil (59) during the first half of their NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Arizona Cardinals during the first half of NFL game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) goes up high to Catcha touchdown pass over Arizona Cardinals linebacker Ezekiel Turner (47) during the first half of their NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) tries to get away from Arizona Cardinals linebacker Victor Dimukeje (52) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is pumped after another score versus the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of their NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders fans share a drink after another score versus the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of their NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders fans Carlos Aragon, left, and Willam Flores, right, pose for a photo with Arizona Cardinals fan Dan Gastelum prior to an NFL game between Raiders and Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Family and friends of deceased Raiders fan Sylvia Menchaca-Segura gather in the parking lot during a balloon release ceremony before the first half of the Raiders versus Arizona Cardinals NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A ribbon in honor of deceased Raiders fan Sylvia Menchaca-Segura is worn by a friend during a balloon release ceremony before the first half of the Raiders versus Arizona Cardinals NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders fan Pati McGaffigan "MASKARAIDER" walks at a tailgate area out side of Allegiant Stadium prior to an NFL game between Raiders and Arizona Cardinals, on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Members of Banda Desierto play for the fans in a tailgating area before the first half of the Raiders versus Arizona Cardinals NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Arizona Cardinals fan Holland Raiders walks at a tailgate area out side of Allegiant Stadium prior to an NFL game between Raiders and Arizona Cardinals, on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Arizona Cardinals fan Anthony Cien is surrounded by Raiders fans at a tailgate area out side of Allegiant Stadium prior to an NFL game between Raiders and Arizona Cardinals, on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A giant U.S. flag is displayed during the opening ceremony of an NFL game between Raiders and Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Hunter Renfrow fumbled after catching a pass on the Raiders’ first possession, and Arizona’s Byron Murphy Jr. ran the ball back for a game-winning 54-yard touchdown.

Derek Carr threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns.

In his Allegiant Stadium debut, wide receiver Davante Adams caught a touchdown. Darren Waller also caught a touchdown.

