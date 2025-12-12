Raiders-Eagles preview: Both teams look to end losing streaks

The Raiders head to the East Coast this weekend and will try to snap a seven-game losing streak when they play the Philadelphia Eagles, the defending Super Bowl champions.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) throws a pass under pressure from Denver Broncos Jonathon Cooper (0) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Raiders (2-11) head to the East Coast this weekend and will try to snap a seven-game losing streak that dates to Oct. 12 against the Titans.

It won’t be an easy task.

The assignment is to try to take out the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles (8-5), a team reeling from three consecutive losses.

Game information

■ Who: Raiders at Eagles

■ When: 10 a.m. Sunday

■ Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

■ TV: Fox (Kenny Albert, play-by-play; Jonathan Vilma, Megan Olivi, analysts)

■ Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Kirk Morrison, analyst)

■ Line: Eagles -12; total 38½

Series history

The series is tied 7-7, but the Raiders have a 302-260 advantage in total points in a series that dates to 1971.

The Raiders have the biggest win in the series when they captured Super Bowl 15 with a 27-10 victory in 1981.

Jim Plunkett threw first-quarter touchdown passes to Cliff Branch and Kenny King, giving the Raiders a lead they never relinquished.

Last meeting

Oct. 24, 2021 — Derek Carr completed 31 of 34 attempts for 323 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-22 win at Allegiant Stadium.

Carr’s scoring throws went to Bryan Edwards and Foster Moreau, who had a team-high 60 yards on six catches. Hunter Renfrow hauled in seven receptions for 58 yards to lead a group of nine Raiders who caught passes.

Kenyan Drake and Josh Jacobs added rushing touchdowns for the Raiders, who answered an early Jalen Hurts touchdown pass to Kenneth Gainwell by scoring 30 straight points.

Bold predictions

1. Quarterback Kenny Pickett will add a new dimension to the Raiders’ offense, rushing for at least 31 yards — the season high for Geno Smith.

2. Raiders rookie receiver Jack Bech, who had more catches last week than in his previous five games combined, will get his first touchdown reception.

3. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who ran just four times for 8 yards last week and doesn’t have a rushing touchdown since Nov. 23, will run for two touchdowns on plays near the goal line.

Storyline

The Raiders continue to lose games and creep closer to a shot at the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, and the Eagles have been struggling as they look to defend their Super Bowl title.

They will try to get back on track against a familiar face. Pickett was Hurts’ backup last season and will start Sunday for the Raiders, who will be without the injured Smith.

Pickett is set to hit free agency after the season and has a chance to show teams he’s capable of competing for a starting job.

It could be disastrous for the Raiders’ future if he plays hero, though. An upset victory would reduce the franchise’s odds to get the top pick, currently at 37.4 percent, according to ESPN’s FPI.

When the Eagles have the ball

Hurts and star running back Saquon Barkley remain the key pieces, but a stellar offensive line that was the secret to the Eagles’ success hasn’t played up to its standard, and the results have been obvious.

Barkley, coming off a historic season, is 12th in the league in rushing.

Hurts is 20th in QBR and in the midst of five straight subpar games that includes a five-turnover game last week against the Chargers.

Of course, the most notorious part of the Eagles’ offense is their short-yardage cheat code, the controversial “Tush Push,” or in their case, “Brotherly Shove.”

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said the team has been working on strategies to defend it.

“That’s our job,” he said of trying to prepare for the chaotic play despite a lack of full-contact, full-padded practices during the season. “We’ve got to find ways to simulate as much as possible. … If they’re on your schedule, if you weren’t thinking about it prior to this week, then you’re going to be behind.”

When the Raiders have the ball

Pickett has more mobility than Smith, giving the Raiders a dimension they haven’t had this season.

“Even in college, he did a lot of things there with his legs,” quarterbacks coach and play-caller Greg Olson said. “So, he gives us that part of the game, maybe. Not that Geno isn’t mobile, but the ability to escape and run and create and do some of those things.”

Injury report

■ Raiders: OUT: WR Alex Bachman (thumb), T Kolton Miller (ankle), QB Geno Smith (right shoulder/back). QUESTIONABLE: TE Ian Thomas (calf), S Jeremy Chinn (back), C/G Jordan Meredith (foot).

■ Eagles: OUT: DT Jalen Carter (shoulders), T Lane Johnson (foot). QUESTIONABLE: T Cameron Williams (shoulder).

The pick

Eagles 28, Raiders 22

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.