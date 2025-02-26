Raiders earn high marks in NFLPA’s annual report card

The Raiders, despite their lack of success on the field last season, earned high grades in the NFL Players Association’s annual report card.

Former UNLV standout ready to ‘be my best’ at NFL scouting combine

Raiders owner Mark Davis, right, greets attendees before the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Raiders didn’t win many games last season, but that didn’t stop them from earning impressive marks in the NFL Players Association’s 2025 report card.

The club finished fourth among the league’s 32 teams. The Raiders, who were 4-13 last season, earned an A+, A or A- in 10 categories and a B+ in one. The report card came after the NFLPA surveyed 1,695 players, an average of 52 per team, between Aug. 26 and Nov. 20.

The Raiders earned high marks in team travel, food and dining area, nutritionist/dietitian, locker room, training room, training staff, weight room, strength coaches, team travel, head coach and ownership. Their B+ was in treatment of families.

The Dolphins were the NFL’s top-ranked team, with the Vikings finishing second and the Falcons coming in third. The Chargers rounded out the top five.

The Cardinals finished 32nd, while the Patriots were 31st.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.