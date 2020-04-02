Raiders, Eli Apple can’t close deal on free agent contract
Eli Apple is officially a free agent again after the talks between the veteran cornerback and the Raiders fell through Thursday, according to reports.
Apple and the Raiders had agreed to terms on a one-year contract during the first week of free agency.
This is a developing story.
