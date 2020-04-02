Raiders, Eli Apple can’t close deal on free agent contract

The Raiders and Eli Apple can’t close the deal on free agent contract, Apple is back on market

New Orleans Saints cornerback Eli Apple (25) goes through drills during training camp at their NFL football training facility in Metairie, La., Monday, July 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Eli Apple is officially a free agent again after the talks between the veteran cornerback and the Raiders fell through Thursday, according to reports.

Apple and the Raiders had agreed to terms on a one-year contract during the first week of free agency.

This is a developing story.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.