Raiders embarrassed by Lions on ‘Monday Night Football’
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo struggled in his return from a one-game absence, and the overmatched Raiders lost to the Detroit Lions on “Monday Night Football.”
DETROIT — Jimmy Garoppolo struggled in his return from a one-game absence, and the overmatched Raiders lost to the Detroit Lions 26-14 on Monday night.
Garoppolo, who missed last week’s game at Chicago because of a back injury, completed 10 of 21 passes for 126 yards and one interception. He had 31 yards passing on three completions in the first half.
Garoppolo was sacked six times, three on one possession in the fourth quarter.
Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams caught only one pass for 11 yards. He was wide open for a possible touchdown late in the game, but Garoppolo badly overthrew him.
The Raiders (3-5) kept the game close through three quarters because of two forced turnovers when the Lions were driving. Cornerback Marcus Peters intercepted a Jared Goff pass and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown. And defensive end Maxx Crosby recovered a fumble by Craig Reynolds on a second-and-goal play from the 4-yard line.
The Lions ate up the Raiders’ defense on the ground and through the air. Goff passed for 272 yards and one touchdown, and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown. Amon-Ra St. Brown caught six passes for 108 yards.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.