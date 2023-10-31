Raiders embarrassed by Lions on ‘Monday Night Football’

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo struggled in his return from a one-game absence, and the overmatched Raiders lost to the Detroit Lions on “Monday Night Football.”

Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) tackles Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during the first half of an NFL game on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) tackles Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during the first half of an NFL game on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) tackles Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during the first half of an NFL game on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) puts pressure on Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the first half of an NFL game on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) celebrates his catch against the Raiders during the first half of an NFL game on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) pushes for more yards as Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker III (21) and safety Kerby Joseph (31) tackle with Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) looking to assist during the first half of an NFL game on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) celebrates Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson’s (59) forced fumble during the first half of an NFL game against the Detroit Lions on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) celebrates with cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) after intercepting Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10), not pictured, during the first half of an NFL game on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) forces Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) to fumble during the first half of an NFL game on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) celebrates with cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) after intercepting Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10), not pictured, during the first half of an NFL game on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) recovers a fumble by Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during the first half of an NFL game on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) forces Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) to fumble during the first half of an NFL game on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes against the Detroit Lions in the first half of an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

DETROIT — Jimmy Garoppolo struggled in his return from a one-game absence, and the overmatched Raiders lost to the Detroit Lions 26-14 on Monday night.

Garoppolo, who missed last week’s game at Chicago because of a back injury, completed 10 of 21 passes for 126 yards and one interception. He had 31 yards passing on three completions in the first half.

Garoppolo was sacked six times, three on one possession in the fourth quarter.

Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams caught only one pass for 11 yards. He was wide open for a possible touchdown late in the game, but Garoppolo badly overthrew him.

The Raiders (3-5) kept the game close through three quarters because of two forced turnovers when the Lions were driving. Cornerback Marcus Peters intercepted a Jared Goff pass and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown. And defensive end Maxx Crosby recovered a fumble by Craig Reynolds on a second-and-goal play from the 4-yard line.

The Lions ate up the Raiders’ defense on the ground and through the air. Goff passed for 272 yards and one touchdown, and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown. Amon-Ra St. Brown caught six passes for 108 yards.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.