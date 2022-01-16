Raiders’ emotional late-season run ends in playoff loss to Bengals

The loss ended the Raiders’ four-game winning streak, which put them in the postseason. They overcame a series of off-field events to make the unlikely charge.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked at the goal line by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end B.J. Hill (92) in the first half during an NFL playoff football game on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) celebrates with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) after catching a touchdown in the first half during an NFL playoff football game against the Raiders on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) and running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrate a touchdown in the first half on an NFL playoff game against the Raiders at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs deep in his own end zone past Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Cameron Sample (96) in the first half during an NFL playoff football game on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) celebrates a touchdown catch with Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) in the first half during an NFL playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) tackled Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) in the first half on an NFL playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) reacts after an incomplete pass while under coverage from Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) in the first half on an NFL playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) breaks off a big run past Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) and Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) in the first half during an NFL playoff football game on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Fans tailgate outside of Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, before the start of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans are interviewed outside of Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, before the start of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wesley Cooper, 13, of Wichita, Kansas., poses for a photo outside of Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, before the start of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Riley Day, 13, of Indianapolis, poses for a portrait outside of Paul Brown Stadium before the start of an NFL football playoff game between the Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Ohio, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders owner Mark Davis makes his way to the field before an NFL playoff game between the Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Bengals fans before the start of an NFL playoff football game against the Raiders on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Bengals fans before the start of an NFL playoff football game against the Raiders on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Bengals fans before the start of an NFL playoff football game against the Raiders on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders defensive back Keisean Nixon (22) makes his way to the field before an NFL playoff game between the Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

A Raiders fan holds a sign up before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

CINCINNATI — The Raiders’ emotional run to the playoffs ended in the wild-card round Saturday when the Bengals held off a last-ditch rally to win 26-19.

Derek Carr’s pass on fourth-and-goal was intercepted with 12 seconds left.

This loss ended the Raiders’ four-game winning streak, which put them in the postseason. They overcame a series of off-field events to make the unlikely charge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

