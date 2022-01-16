59°F
Raiders

Raiders’ emotional late-season run ends in playoff loss to Bengals

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 15, 2022 - 4:54 pm
 
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked at the goal line by Cincinnati Bengals defensive e ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked at the goal line by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end B.J. Hill (92) in the first half during an NFL playoff football game on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) celebrates with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver ...
Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) celebrates with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) after catching a touchdown in the first half during an NFL playoff football game against the Raiders on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) and running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrate a to ...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) and running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrate a touchdown in the first half on an NFL playoff game against the Raiders at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs deep in his own end zone past Cincinnati Bengals def ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs deep in his own end zone past Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Cameron Sample (96) in the first half during an NFL playoff football game on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) celebrates a touchdown catch with Raiders tight end Derek C ...
Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) celebrates a touchdown catch with Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) in the first half during an NFL playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) tackled Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) in ...
Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) tackled Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) in the first half on an NFL playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) reacts after an incomplete pass while under covera ...
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) reacts after an incomplete pass while under coverage from Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) in the first half on an NFL playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) breaks off a big run past Cincinnati Bengals cornerback E ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) breaks off a big run past Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) and Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) in the first half during an NFL playoff football game on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Fans tailgate outside of Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, before the start of an NFL foo ...
Fans tailgate outside of Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, before the start of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans are interviewed outside of Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, before the start of an ...
Fans are interviewed outside of Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, before the start of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wesley Cooper, 13, of Wichita, Kansas., poses for a photo outside of Paul Brown Stadium in Cinc ...
Wesley Cooper, 13, of Wichita, Kansas., poses for a photo outside of Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, before the start of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Riley Day, 13, of Indianapolis, poses for a portrait outside of Paul Brown Stadium before the s ...
Riley Day, 13, of Indianapolis, poses for a portrait outside of Paul Brown Stadium before the start of an NFL football playoff game between the Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Ohio, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders owner Mark Davis makes his way to the field before an NFL playoff game between the Raid ...
Raiders owner Mark Davis makes his way to the field before an NFL playoff game between the Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Bengals fans before the start of an NFL playoff football game against the Raiders on Saturday, ...
Bengals fans before the start of an NFL playoff football game against the Raiders on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Bengals fans before the start of an NFL playoff football game against the Raiders on Saturday, ...
Bengals fans before the start of an NFL playoff football game against the Raiders on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Bengals fans before the start of an NFL playoff football game against the Raiders on Saturday, ...
Bengals fans before the start of an NFL playoff football game against the Raiders on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders defensive back Keisean Nixon (22) makes his way to the field before an NFL playoff game ...
Raiders defensive back Keisean Nixon (22) makes his way to the field before an NFL playoff game between the Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
A Raiders fan holds a sign up before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cincinnat ...
A Raiders fan holds a sign up before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

CINCINNATI — The Raiders’ emotional run to the playoffs ended in the wild-card round Saturday when the Bengals held off a last-ditch rally to win 26-19.

Derek Carr’s pass on fourth-and-goal was intercepted with 12 seconds left.

This loss ended the Raiders’ four-game winning streak, which put them in the postseason. They overcame a series of off-field events to make the unlikely charge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Raiders received a special sendoff from Las Vegas’ public-safety agencies, which lined Las Vegas Boulevard on Friday as the team headed to Harry Reid International Airport.