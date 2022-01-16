Raiders’ emotional late-season run ends in playoff loss to Bengals
The loss ended the Raiders’ four-game winning streak, which put them in the postseason. They overcame a series of off-field events to make the unlikely charge.
CINCINNATI — The Raiders’ emotional run to the playoffs ended in the wild-card round Saturday when the Bengals held off a last-ditch rally to win 26-19.
Derek Carr’s pass on fourth-and-goal was intercepted with 12 seconds left.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
