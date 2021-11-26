Raiders end 3-game skid with OT win over Cowboys
The Raiders (6-5) put themselves back in the playoff picture with the Thanksgiving Day win.
ARLINGTON, Texas — Daniel Carlson made a 29-yard field goal with 4:28 left in overtime Thursday to beat the Dallas Cowboys 36-33 victory and end a three-game skid.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
