Raiders end 3-game skid with OT win over Cowboys

November 25, 2021 - 5:28 pm
 
Updated November 25, 2021 - 5:30 pm
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a big catch and run past Dallas Cowboys safety Jayro ...
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a big catch and run past Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse (27) and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (26) in the first half during an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) takes the field before an NFL football game against ...
Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) takes the field before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) grimaces as he is tackled by Dallas Cowboys safety Malik ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) grimaces as he is tackled by Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (28) and Dallas Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golston (59) during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) gets rid of the ball at the last second with pressure from D ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) gets rid of the ball at the last second with pressure from Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons (11) in the first half during an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) streaks down the sideline for a first half touchdown r ...
Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) streaks down the sideline for a first half touchdown reception during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) runs in for a touchdown during the first quarter of an ...
Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) runs in for a touchdown during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
A Dallas Cowboys fan holds up a sign during the first quarter of an NFL football game against t ...
A Dallas Cowboys fan holds up a sign during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Raiders on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates a first half touchdown with Raiders quarterback M ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates a first half touchdown with Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) makes a throw under pressure from Raiders defensive ...
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) makes a throw under pressure from Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Dallas Cowboys tight end Sean McKeon (84) scores a touchdown with Raiders cornerback Brandon Fa ...
Dallas Cowboys tight end Sean McKeon (84) scores a touchdown with Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) hanging on to bring him down during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) is stacked up by Raiders cornerback Brandon Fa ...
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) is stacked up by Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) in the first half during an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates his touchdown score with Dallas Cow ...
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates his touchdown score with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Raiders on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates his touchdown score with Dallas Cow ...
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates his touchdown score with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Raiders on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch with Dallas Cowboys safety Jayro ...
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch with Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse (27) trying to make the tackle during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) leaps to try and make a catch past Dallas Cowboys cor ...
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) leaps to try and make a catch past Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (26) in the first half during an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) fights for extra yardage against Dallas Cowboys defensive ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) fights for extra yardage against Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill (72) in the first half during an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

ARLINGTON, Texas — Daniel Carlson made a 29-yard field goal with 4:28 left in overtime Thursday to beat the Dallas Cowboys 36-33 victory and end a three-game skid.

The Raiders (6-5) put themselves back in the playoff picture with the Thanksgiving Day win.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

